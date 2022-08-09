Mother denounces the Dominican actor Andrés Castillo for harassing her 14-year-old daughter

A Spanish mother denounced the Dominican actor Andrés Castillo for harassing her 14-year-old daughter with the promise of participating in a film with the American actor Mark Wahlberg.

The woman, who did not reveal her name, revealed to “El Informe” with Alicia Ortega that she met Castillo at a work event where she was with her daughter and after that moment the Dominican wrote to her on Instagram to make her the proposal to interpret a paper on a tape.

According to the mother, who is also an actress, Castillo invited her 14-year-old daughter to participate in a supposed casting. However, she urged her to go alone without the company of her parents.

In the audios of the various calls that the Dominican actor made to the minor, he is heard inviting her to his house at night, always insisting that she go alone and not say anything to her parents and although she still sent the alleged script to the next day, never did.

“I’m going to be here until 11:00, what I don’t want is for her to have a bad impression, but at the same time I never receive parents. You understand? So I don’t want it to be misunderstood, if you have to ask permission to go somewhere, well, you ask for it and you go and you come back, but if you have to come with equipment I’m not going to receive them, my assistant, who is a woman, neither is she can. So if you can’t, you tell me and I’ll send you the script another day,” Castillo invited the minor.

The complainant stressed that as time passed the actor was more insistent; and even insisting that the young woman leave her house without authorization or that she lie about the place where she would be.

“The film is very private, the film is from Paramount Pictors. These people are not Dominican, they are Americans, from Hollywood studios, they are very, very, very jodona people,” the actor is heard saying during one of the calls.

Castillo, who was a panelist on the “Lenguas calvas” podcast, offered the minor a role as the daughter of Mark Wahlberg and for which she would receive several thousand dollars.

The actor told the minor that in the film he had an important role alongside the American actor, but the journalist Alicia Ortega confirmed with the company in charge of casting for the “Arthur the King” project that Castillo participated as an extra actor in March 2021 and filming culminated in the same year.

Also that the supposed project that Castillo proposed to the minor does not exist and there is nothing scheduled for 2023.

This happened in May and the mother of the 14-year-old minor filed a complaint with the National District’s Gender Violence Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the program, he decided to break the silence on the subject because several months have passed and he has not received a response from the authorities.