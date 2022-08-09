MLS All Star Game 2022: The MLS luxury team that was left out of the All Star Game 2022

Lace MLS stars face the Liga MX figures this Wednesday. Among the players chosen for the United States, several figures stand out, such as Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández or Carlos Vela. But also Some players who could well have been part of the team were marginalized.

And it is that among the players who were left out of those summoned for the commitment, several important additions that were made this season stand out. For example; Hctor Herrera, Gareth Bale or Lorenzo Insigne were not chosen on this occasion. Although the Mexican will be present at the Skills Challenge.

Other cracks like the defender Alan Franco or Thiago Almada (both from Atlanta United) were also not designated for this event. While among the soccer players with the most routes who were left out, the goalkeeper Pedro Gallese or defender Alex Roldn.

Within that vast list of players who were not chosen, a competitive eleven could be assembled. This is the team of stars that did not enter the All Star Game 2022. It is worth clarifying that other attackers like Jairo Torres or Federico Bernardeschi could also enter.

Pedro Gallese (Orlando City); Alex Roldn (Seattle Sounders), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew), Alan Franco (Atlanta United), DeJuan Jones (New England Revolution); Hctor Herrera (Houston Dynamo), Xherdan Shaqiri (Chicago Fire), Thiago Almada (Atlanta United); Gareth Bale (LAFC), Gonzalo Higuan (Inter Miami) and Lorenzo Insigne (Toronto FC).