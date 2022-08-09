Milly Alcock: Who is the actress of House of the Dragon

Milly Alcock was chosen to give life to one of the key characters of House of the Dragonand that will surely open more doors and opportunities for you in the industry.

The series introduces a new queen Targaryenswhich is played by two actresses who show different moments in her life, Alcock is the younger version of the character, and it is she who introduces us to the princess who eventually becomes the first woman to sit on the iron throne.

The actress shares character with Emma D’Arcy and she is the one who is in charge of showing us what the childhood of the warrior who became the inspiration for Arya Stark in Game of Thrones. She is one of the “rookie” actresses in the series, as she was Emilia Clarke at the time, but that is not a disadvantage, rather it is what will allow him to completely transform and win over the public as many of the actors in the first HBO series did.

Who is Milly Alcock?

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Alcock is an actress who has mainly worked in television series. Her first project was a cameo in the series Wonderland in 2017, but since then he has appeared in Netflix productions and in miniseries where he has played very different roles, although House of the Dragon it is his first fantasy project and the biggest of his career so far.

Where is Milly Alcock from?

The actress is originally from Australia, as is the case with Margot Robbie, Nicole Kidman and Naomi Watts.

How old is Milly Alcock?

Alcock was born in the year 2000, so he is currently 22 years old.

Milly Alcock’s Instagram

“Extremely disappointing in real life”, is the phrase with which the actress describes herself on her Instagram account, which is a kind of echo of what many actors say, when they discover that their fans expect them to be exactly the same as their characters, but they are not.

In your profile, Alcock shares photos and videos of his personal life, his travels, his friends and the projects he is working on, including some campaigns, photos from the film sets and details of House of the Dragon (although yes spoilers).

Milly Alcock movies and series

Mainly, Alcock has appeared in series from Australia.

House of the Dragon (HBO Max)