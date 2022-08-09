Microbusero creates group on WhatsApp and strategy conquers passengers

With a WhatsApp group of more than 70 members, a microbus driver has managed to gain the trust of the passengers.

In 2021, according to INEGI data, almost 100 million people used public transportation in Mexico.

Uber, one of the private transportation apps, reported growth of up to 136 percent during the first quarter of 2022.

In social networks, the case of a minibus driver who decided to create a group on WhatsApp to stay in touch with passengers has gone viral. and, thereby, prevent them from waiting a long time for the arrival of the transport.

In cities like the Mexican capital, which, According to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), it has more than nine million inhabitantsthe use of platforms such as Uber, DiDi, Beat, etc., has been of benefit to a significant number of users.

Whether for convenience, pleasure or even necessity, each of the platforms available on the market has managed to win over users, although, on the other hand, criticism regarding high rates has meant that, little by little, , public transport continues to be one of the most used systems.

Microbusero creates a group on WhatsApp and thus notifies passengers

Similarly, data from the INGEI indicate that 2021, close to 100 million people were transported through the public urban passenger transport system. In relation to the previous month, 2.8 percent more people moved (May); When making the comparison with the same month of 2020, an increase of 58.6 percent was observed.

Now, what is clear is that public transport in big cities will continue to be of vital importance for people, which is why, given the growth of private vehicle apps, some initiatives have begun to be carried out in order to capture the passenger

The same thing has begun to happen with a mircobus driver, who decided to create a group on WhatsApp to notify passengers when they are about to cross their route, in order to prevent people from waiting unnecessarily.

According to a post posted on Twitter, It has been revealed that the driver has about 77 members in his group and, to communicate with them, he sends audios to let people know when it’s coming.

“We are getting to July 9, Sole, guys, let’s go. Come on, today we are late, when the group sees me they will realize it”; “Guys, I’m coming out of hills… fast and ‘furious'”, is heard in a couple of audios sent by the driver, who apparently responds to the name of Miguel.

With the arrival of Uber, DiDi and other platforms, the mobility of people changed considerably, since we are talking about spaces that offer greater comfort and, in some cases, special treatment.

Today, in a context in which people are returning to their jobs and other activities, the growth of mobile apps is undeniable.

Just Uber, during the first quarter of 2022, reported a growth of 136 percentgenerating revenue of up to 6,854 million dollars, according to what the company mentioned.

Given this, and in the midst of a global crisis, the initiative of some entrepreneurs has managed to stand out, as in the case of the minibus driver or others.

A few months ago, the case of a young man who, In order to gain the attention of customers on the street, he resorted to a particular trickwhich he shared through TikTok.

Nowadays, the initiative of entrepreneurs is vital in an era in which social networks have become a great window.

