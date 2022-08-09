Messi, the one against Clermont is the first reverse goal of his career

A few days after Christmas 1973, while driving his car around the town of Clermont-Ferrand, Claude Vorilhon saw an unidentified flying object land in the center of a crater of an extinct volcano: from that spacecraft, according to his account , a being would come out, an extraterrestrial, who introducing himself as Elohim – the word that the Jews use to refer to the Divinity – would have told him, in French, that he had a message for him. From that day on, Claude would be the raëlthe messenger, precisely. Claude Vorilhon is the founder of the movement, in fact, Raelian.

Almost half a century later, in Clermont-Ferrand, during the first day of Ligue 1 2022/23, around ten and three quarters in the evening it would happen to be once again the epicenter of an alien epiphany.

The Parisians’ 5-0 goal, which would also be Lionel Messi’s second of the evening, useless to go around it, is so fascinating because it allows us to insert words overturned, goals And Messi in the same sentence. But that’s not all: with a slightly dazed look, we realize that we can enjoy this concession for the first time in eighteen years now. In other words, this is it Messi’s first goal in an overhead kick in his career.

There are five minutes left in the game, and Leo Paredes receives the ball on the front. In front of him are nine Clermont position players plus the goalkeeper, an entire battalion in defense of honor already rather in tatters. At the center of this disbanded army, Messi prepares to lunge in the area. Paredes’ ball, as often happens when his right hand caresses it, is tense and delicate at the same time, and cuts out the entire swarm of opponents by traveling quickly towards the insertion of Leo, who, however, names him too tall for one. stop, or a volley, and too low even for a head spin.

At that moment, he puts his whole thing into action bodily intelligence. Football, by prohibiting man from using his hands, has deprived him of his main tool of civilization and culture: by grasping objects with his hands, man rationalizes objects, and this is what distinguishes a man from a member of any other species. The footballer, therefore, is forced to play a game that sublimates the intelligence of his body.

The great footballers do not limit themselves to cultivating and training the sensitivity of the parts of the body functional to their profession, the feet or the head precisely, theirs is a holistic operation. Messi has refined the sensitivity of his left in a superfine way, we do not find out today (and it would be enough to see how he touches the ball in the assist for Neymar’s 1-0, in the same match with Clermont). The way in which Leo dampens the ball by letting it rest on his chest, however, is a test of his bodily intelligence: the sphere comes into contact with his aura, and from then on there is not much to do, because things happen. And they happen simply because it is unavoidable.

The stroke of pure instinct that follows, the overturning of the vision, the left touch that accompanies the sphere from that stasis at mid-height towards the net, while Leo’s back arches, leaning on the ground, is the gesture that all kids dream of accomplishing, and which only rarely succeeds, in the sultry summer afternoons when you manage to take away all the points from the goalkeeper on the umpteenth lap of “German”. Is it aesthetically pleasing? Decidedly. Is it aesthetically perfect? Definitely no.

Each of the overturns that we have happened to see, in its own way, retained an ethereal trait, an externalization of talent in an impromptu moment. Many, like that of Messi against Clermont, were preceded by a chest check, functional to the loading of the catapult. Yet in almost all of them, before the body flexed with an elegant harmony, there was a moment in which you could guess what was about to happen: the instant in which you get ready to ride a wave that you see rising from the horizon.

Messi’s overhead kick doesn’t have the disruptive brutality of Cristiano Ronaldo’s with Real Madrid against Juventus; does not have the same mechanical perfection. However, at the same time, it also retains an element of surprise, perhaps more layered: you do not expect it – and not surprisingly it is a unicum – yet you recognize her familiar to her ropes, to the girl’s fascination with the hit, to the celebration of inspiration. A somewhat reckless feat, perhaps; a little cheeky, in her imperfection, and above all summer.

Photo by Xavier Laine / Getty Images

This is not to say that Messi has never tried to score in reverse. Against Sampdoria, at the Camp Nou, in 2016 (it was August 10), he had curled up on himself similar to that of the Clermont evening, but he had only peeled the ball, which however ended up on the head of Luis Suárez ready to repeat in goal. With Guadalajara, in a friendly match in 2009 (it was August 8), he was very young and mocking staged a bicycle ride capable of exuding, in its execution, all the frenzy and rapidity that its game of time unleashed.

There would also be an attempt, perhaps the most aesthetically successful one, against Atleti, and then that a little sad, self-inducedin the twilight return of the round of 16 of the Champions League 2020/21, in the match of the last and definitive failure with the blaugranathat of the wrong penalty.

The overhead kick scored on a wet Sunday in August 2022 in a town in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alps, in the heart of a summer orphan of the World Cup, the first – and who knows the only one – goal in reverse in Messi’s career, it is significant in three respects.

The first is that the narrative path Leo has taken since winning the Copa América in 2021 seems to be paved with bricks of omnipotence. Since he has succeeded in the most difficult of missions, winning with the Albiceleste, now it seems that everything, or almost everything, can succeed: winning again, for example, the Final. To leave homeand find another willing to love him. Scoring a goal – the seven hundred and seventy-seventh – different from all those scored so far.

The second aspect, which is a corollary of the first, is that with this feat Messi went to resume, with the ovations of the opposing public and a newfound ecumenical benevolence, the scepter of GOAT that the whistles of Bordeaux, the laconicity of the public Parisian and consequently of the whole European public, if they had not really managed to snatch it from his hands they had at least made it more opaque.

Finally, scoring the first goal of your twenty-year overhead career also gives you the measure of the fact that, after all, no gash in Maya’s veil can be planned at the table. No one will ever tell you at which kilometer of the road to Damascus you will be electrocuted.