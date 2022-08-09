Meryl Streep had a terrible time on the set of a movie

Meryl Streep is one of the most well-known and respected actresses in the world, but not everything is rosy in her career. She knows the reason.

If there is a woman who managed to make a name and respect in Hollywood, that is meryl streep. Known for being one of the most histrionic and versatile in the industry, she has more than twenty Oscar nominations and three statuettes won. And, in the 50 years that she has been active in her career, she has not stopped reaping great successes, becoming one of the most admired actresses globally.

However, even though meryl streep She was always an obviously perfectionist woman, but likeable without equal, not everything was rosy during her career. It is that, recently, the same actress confessed that, for her, there is a film that was a real ordeal for having to play a woman with whom she did not feel identified in any way.

This is her role as Miranda Presley which she carried out in 2006 during the film The Devil Wears Prada. In this film, her character was the editor-in-chief of the prestigious fashion magazine Runway and, although her performance was memorable, it was not characterized as one of the projects that she liked the most, but she admitted that it was an experience “horrible”.

According to what she said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly during a virtual meeting with her castmates, who were celebrating 15 years since the premiere of the feature film, filming for her was torture. “It was horrible, I felt miserable in my trailer. I could hear everyone laughing, I was so depressed. But well, I said to myself: “it’s the price you pay for being the boss” and, that was the last time I tried something with the method”, were his exact words.

It is that, by his words, Meryl had to follow Konstantin Stainslavski’s technique, where the actor has to remain in his character during the shooting time of the film in order to better carry it forward. And, this is one of the reasons why the interpreter was marked by this character who, according to what she said, does not want to do something like that again.