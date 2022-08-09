Meryl Streep celebrates her birthday proud of her awards and her wrinkles









She is one of the most talented women in the history of cinema, the actress with a thousand accents (and all of them perfect) and the great magnet for box office and awards. But meryl streep She is also a person committed to women’s rights, to equality, to inclusion. She and she is a diva, she is, but with a great sense of humor that allows her to do comedy (and she has shown that she does it very well) and, furthermore, even laugh at herself. She demonstrated it in front of the entire planet when she picked up the Oscar for her role as Margarett Thatcher in the movie The woman of ironin 2011. “When I heard my name, I had the feeling that half of the United States was saying: ‘Oh no, her again! Come on, why? She… again?











Meryl Streep at the 2018 Venice Film Festival. gtres

The applause was enormous, the public gave in, as she did when she listened to Patricia Arquette after collecting her Oscar for boyhood. “To all the women who have given birth and pay their taxes, the time has come to have the same salary (as men) and the same rights for women in the United States.” Arquette’s words touched her heart. She, a declared feminist, is an activist member of Equality Now and has intervened with the UN in humanitarian houses. “Women, don’t worry about your appearance. Your strength is in what makes you different or special.”

He is a big star but has managed to manage his personal life and keep it private. Meryl Streep is named to talk about her films, her performances, her awards. She is the actress that all directors want in her movies and in Hollywood it is said that “No other actress born before 1960 can get a role unless Meryl has turned it down first.”











Meryl Streep began her career in the early 1970s. gtres

Mary Louise Streep was born in Summit, New Jersey (USA) on June 22, 1949. She made her stage debut with The Playboy of Seville In 1971, he made the leap to television with The Deadliest Season and landed in the cinema in 1977 with Julia. In 1978 she received her first Oscar nomination, it was for The Deer Hunter. Since then it began to add: it has 21 Oscar nominations, more than any actress or actor in the history of cinema, and has won it three times: for his papers in Kramer vs. Kramer (1979)Sophie’s Decision (1982) and The Iron Lady (2011).

But he has had another great prize: the recognition of the public. And she has starred in unforgettable films that have left a huge mark, such as The French Lieutenant’s Wife, Silkwood, Out of Africa, A Cry in the Dark, Postcards from the Edge, The Bridges of Madison, Adaptation, The Devil Wears Prada, Doubt, August. In 2003 she returned to the theater with La gaviota, after a 20-year absence, and in 2004 she played a special role in Angels in Americafrom HBO, with which he won another Emmy. “There are some days when I think I’m overrated. But not today,” she said. In 2008 she was given the Donostia Award.

The Oscars outshine, but it should be noted that it has 31 nominations for the Golden Globe and has won it eight times, two SAG awards, two BAFTA awards…. In 2010 it was recognized with the National Medal of Arts by Barack Obama. “You have to keep doing what you’re doing. It’s the most important lesson I’ve learned from my husband, he always says: Keep going, start at the beginning.”

Only she convinces specialized critics and the general public. she is able to do the orchid thief Y The devil wears Prada film with which he raised the character of Miranda Priestly to the altars, inspired by the feared Anna Wintour, the all-powerful boss of American Vogue. And that she literally ‘goes out’ of fashion. “I no longer have the patience for some things, not because I’ve become arrogant, but simply because I’ve reached a point in my life where I don’t want to waste any more time on what I don’t like or hurt.”











Meryl Streep and her husband, sculptor Don Gummer at the 2014 Oscars. gtres

She has other priorities, like family. Her husband is sculptor Don Gummer, whom she married after the death in 1978 of her previous partner, John Cazale, from bone cancer. Meryl Streep has a musician son, an actress daughter and two model daughters; the youngest was born just when she had just turned 42 years old. “Motherhood has a very humanizing effect. It all boils down to the essentials.”

She is a detractor of cosmetic surgery. She has made her own arrangements, but without going overboard. “You have to accept that you will grow old. Life is precious and when you have lost a lot of people, you realize that every day is a gift.” Perhaps for this reason, by accepting her age, she achieves that serenity and that strength (physical and mental) to convince her with her interpretations. “Let no one take the wrinkles from my forehead, achieved through amazement at the beauty of life; Or those of my mouth, which show how much I have laughed and how much I have kissed; And neither the bags of my eyes: in them it is the memory of how much I have cried. They are mine and they are beautiful”.











Meryl Streep lives devoted to her fans. gtres

She declares herself a compulsive reader and one of her maxims is healthy men in healthy body. “If you have a brain, you are bound to use it,” he said on one occasion, and on another he made his principles clear.Don’t confuse having a college degree with having an education. The title is a role, education is to respond when they say good morning”. Today she blows out the candles on the cake with hers, wishing to return to normality to resume his schedule, which is full by the way. The last Oscar he won was 10 years ago, it’s about time the fourth came!