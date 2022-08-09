Megan Fox: The PHOTO that proves that neon green is the ideal color for bronze skin

One of America’s most beautiful actresses is Megan foxwho for many years was considered the sexiest woman in the world and who today is considered one of the most controversial models of social networks.

Since in addition to confessing that she has drunk the blood of her partner, Machine Gun Kelly, she has also revealed through her Instagram account that she came to tear an exclusive suit in order to have a sexual encounter with her passionate boyfriend.

But, far from losing his charisma, Megan fox It has become popular on digital platforms, where more than one of her fans have appreciated the trust and sincerity of the acclaimed actress.

And another of his many qualities is precisely his fashion sensewhich has remained intact over the years, making it clear that it is quite a fashion queen.

Megan Fox imposes fashion with neon green outfit | PHOTO

In attention to his exquisite taste when dressing, it is not surprising that Megan fox joined a daring fashion trend, which consists of wearing sets in neon tones.

Being green, a color that highlights her skin tone and helps her look fresh, youthful and chic, without having to wear too many accessories.

Megan Fox hit with her colorful neon look

Well, it is precisely the tonality of his outfit that takes all the attention. Not to mention how flattering his crop top is in conjunction with his high-waisted pants.

In fact, although in this photo we can see how Megan Fox shows off her flat stomachthis look can be easily emulated by girls who have a more bulging abdomen.

Since thanks to the combination of garments, it is possible that the silhouette is defined and the figure is stylized, allowing the woman who opts for this outfit to feel beautiful and comfortable with herself.

