Megan Fox and MGK have tried “all forms of therapy” since the musician’s suicide attempt

Megan Fox has revealed that she and her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, have tried “every form of therapy there is” ever since the musician almost tried to take his own life.

In his new Hulu documentary, Life in PinkKelly spoke about a night in July 2020 when she put a gun to her mouth while on the phone with Fox.

On Tuesday, June 28, at the premiere of the documentary, Fox was asked about how she has supported Kelly to overcome the difficult time she was going through.

“We have done all the forms of therapy that exist,” the actress told Entertainment Tonight. “We found a therapist who really works for us, [como] as a couple and individually, and it’s definitely a process, it’s not easy.

“Some of it is very difficult, but our therapist said that a relationship is basically the process of breaking each other down, but most people don’t have the tools to build each other up, to rebuild.”

Fox continued: “So, it’s a constant process of suffering and passion and love and repeating cycles. So, we’re just learning that, and going through that, doing it together. There’s a lot of all of those things all the time.”

In the documentary, Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, explains that he was having depressing thoughts while dealing with the loss of his father when he nearly attempted suicide.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the premiere of Life in Pink (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

“I wouldn’t leave my room and I started to get very, very, very depressed. Megan went to Bulgaria to shoot a movie and I started to get really crazy paranoid. I kept feeling paranoid that someone was going to come and kill me,” the 32-year-old musician recalled in the new documentary about his life, according to Page Six.

Kelly added that he always slept with a shotgun next to his bed and “just blew up” that day.

“I called Megan. I was like, ‘You’re not here for me. I’m in my room and I’m getting crazy with her. Dude, I put the shotgun in my mouth. And I’m yelling into the phone and the barrel is in my mouth. And I’m going to cock the shotgun and the bullet, when it comes back up, the cartridge jams. Megan is completely silent, ”she recounted.

Life in Pink it’s on Hulu in the US and coming soon to Disney+ in the UK.

If you are experiencing feelings of anguish and isolation, or are struggling to get ahead, the Samaritans offer you support; you can speak to someone free of charge by phone, confidentially, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org or visit the Samaritans website to find details of the nearest branch to you.

If you reside in the US and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can visit befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.