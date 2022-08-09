Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly chain up to attend a red cartet

They were chained! when it seemed thatand Megan Fox Y Machine Gun Kelly, Those who describe their passionate relationship as ‘ecstasy and agony’ would not be able to surprise us with their public displays of devotion, the couple has outdone themselves by posing literally chained on the red carpet last Friday.

In the case of the launch of the singer’s nail polish collection, the two wanted to bet on a very original pink manicure, which included a chain that went from the musician’s left little finger to the same finger of his girlfriend’s right hand, looks amazing!

The love story between Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly is TOO intense and sexy

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly The Couple Hook Up (Literally)!

This last great gesture is undoubtedly up to the necklace with a drop of her blood that Megan gave to Colson, as the artist is called, when they had to separate for a few weeks or the tattoo he got with the affectionate nickname of the interpreter as a token of her love.

The look that all couples will want to wear! Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

There is no doubt that the famous actress has starred in some of her most unforgettable moments on the red carpet since he made his romantic relationship official with MGK: last May she wore a very provocative creation by Mugler that gave a lot to talk about in the Billboard Music Awards and in September she appeared in a transparent dress that showed more than it hid at the gala of the MTV VMAs.

She herself has recognized that she had to put aside sportswear and improve her wardrobe when she began to be seen in public with her boyfriend. “We try to coordinate our outfits,” she recently assured her on the Jimmy Kimmel show. ‘It’s something I’ve started doing with him because he dresses so extravagantly. I have to be on his level.’