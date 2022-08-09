Meet the Argentine businesswoman who conquered the heart of Antonio Banderas

The renowned Spanish actor and frequent collaborator of Pedro Almodóvar, Antonio Banderas, would be living an affair with Mariana Mellino, an Argentine businesswoman. Mellino is recognized among the gastronomic entrepreneurs of Argentina, she has recently become relevant for owning the mansion and the four-hectare property where the reality show of that country called “The hotel of the famous” was filmed. Apparently this new love of the ex-husband of Melanie Griffith It would have started in the last days of July.

new crush on Antonio Banderas is living in the US, more specifically in Washington DC; she there she is also located the Italian restaurant where she began love with Melanie Griffith’s ex-husband. During the broadcast of the television program LAM, it was Estefi Berardi who revealed information provided by a close source, since Melino is her former mother-in-law. According to the informant, the businesswoman and Antonio Banderas They were captivated in the framework of a dinner that took place after a concert by Jennifer Lopez in Capri. A large number of artists attended this dinner, which took place in the restaurant owned by the businesswoman, including Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lopez’s brother-in-law; the latter was in charge of introducing Mariana to the ex-husband of Melanie Griffith.

