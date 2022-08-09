Meet the Argentine businesswoman who conquered the heart of Antonio Banderas

The renowned Spanish actor and frequent collaborator of Pedro Almodóvar, Antonio Banderas, would be living an affair with Mariana Mellino, an Argentine businesswoman. Mellino is recognized among the gastronomic entrepreneurs of Argentina, she has recently become relevant for owning the mansion and the four-hectare property where the reality show of that country called “The hotel of the famous” was filmed. Apparently this new love of the ex-husband of Melanie Griffith It would have started in the last days of July.

new crush on Antonio Banderas is living in the US, more specifically in Washington DC; she there she is also located the Italian restaurant where she began love with Melanie Griffith’s ex-husband. During the broadcast of the television program LAM, it was Estefi Berardi who revealed information provided by a close source, since Melino is her former mother-in-law. According to the informant, the businesswoman and Antonio Banderas They were captivated in the framework of a dinner that took place after a concert by Jennifer Lopez in Capri. A large number of artists attended this dinner, which took place in the restaurant owned by the businesswoman, including Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lopez’s brother-in-law; the latter was in charge of introducing Mariana to the ex-husband of Melanie Griffith.

It was the same journalist who was in charge of clarifying that Antonio Banderas and his new love They already knew each other before, but only on this occasion did they find the right moment to get to know each other more deeply. “The next day he invited her to sail around the island. The restaurant where the evening was held belongs to Mariana, she owns the place and is super successful. They were together, they saw them at the door,” Berardi said of the relationship. that the ex-husband of Melanie Griffith.

There have been several media that have ensured that the two lovers have been seen, they even affirm that there are photographs where you can see Antonio Banderas and Melino walking together through Capri. No photograph of them together has been released or has reached the public at the moment. However, if the precious image of the incipient love; Regarding the woman’s relationship with her husband, the journalist said that: “She had been in crisis with her husband since March, they were not having a good situation… It was horrible for him that they sent him the photo… he was like He’s telling you everything.”

Source: Twitter

Everything seems to indicate that between the ex of Melanie Griffith and Melino the thing would come serious. The same journalist, Berardi, assured that Flags would have given the Argentine businesswoman a gift as expensive as it is symbolic, which, if true, would confirm the great love: “There is an important jewelry that confirms to me that the Spanish actor would have bought him a diamond ring.” Ángel de Brito, who is the host of LAM, replied: “Bye husband, hello Antonio Banderas. It is already commitment for what you say, Anthony it’s not loose then.”