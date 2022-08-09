Meet Angel City, Tigres Femenil’s rival in a friendly.

Tuesday, August 09, 2022

TWomen’s Churches will have a new international challenge. He has already faced twice Houston Dashhad a couple of friendlies against Austin Elite F.C. Y University of Texasbut now the newborn will be measured Angel Citya team that was founded in 2020, but until this 2022 it debuted in the National Women’s Soccer League. Eye, he is not unaware of it, because a few months ago he did business with him for the transfer of Stefany Ferrer.

Angel City It was only founded in 2020, since 2022, it participates in the NWSL and its headquarters Los Angeles California. Interestingly, among its founders are the actress Natalie Portmanthe tennis player Serena Williams and the former American selected Mia Ham, Lauren Holiday Y Abby Wambach. The team brought professional women’s soccer back to its city after 12 years.

SEE ALSO: Consult all the information on Women’s Soccer

Women’s Tigers Y Angel City They made history in Mexican soccer, well Stefany Ferrer She was the first soccer player who went to another team in a transfer that was made through cryptocurrencies. The Spanish had already attracted attention, because her arrival meant the first incorporation of a foreigner in the history of the Women’s MX League.

Currently the Californian team is in seventh place in its league, with 18 points, three from advancing to the final phase and seven from the leader, portland thorns. He has five wins, three draws and five losses. The good news is that they have only played 13 games, that is, two more than several teams that are above in the table.

The bad news for the Los Angeles team is that its most important reinforcement, Christen Presswas injured at the beginning of the season and will be out for several months, even, he will not play the rest of the tournament due to torn ligaments he suffered.

Women’s Tigers will travel this Tuesday to The Angels in the morning and in the afternoon, he will announce the new jersey that the feline team will wear at an event with the soccer players. On Wednesday he will play against Angel City for the international duel, where he will meet again with Stefany Ferrer.

Fotografía: Angel City FC