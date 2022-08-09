Maverick Viales, the Spanish pilot whom Tom Cruise contacted through the networks: “For me he is a childhood idol”

families Jorge Lorenzo: “My father was like a sergeant, like a kind of Hitler”

With a silver medal, obtained this weekend at the Great Britain GP, ​​this August 5 began a new season for the Spanish Maverick Viales (27), the well-known MotoGP rider, who in 2013 established himself as world champion in Moto3. According to the athlete himself, this 2022 could be a amazing year and it is that, after a complicated professional moment, the sun has risen again and today it meets batteries recharged. “I am preparing myself to the fullest, more than ever. I know that I am at a decisive moment and I want to be able to restore the confidence of all those who have believed in me,” he tells LOC about his team, his family and even a curious admirer: Tom Cruise, who this summer contacted him through social networks.

Almost 24 years ago, Maverick Viales became interested in the motocross. His family was a fan of the sport, they practiced it in his free time, and without much effort, they transferred the passion to his son. “It started as a hobby, I went every weekend to train, little by little I began to train more, at seven or eight I began to to compete in motocross and then I went to the speed. There I was winning many races and the idea was born that maybe I could become a professional pilot. It was a dream to fulfill, a goal”, he mentions and then talks about his greatest triumph: becoming number one in Moto3.

“It’s meant a before and after in my career, because it is a difficult feat to achieve and that marked my path”, he affirms. However, Viales did not settle for the best of medals. On the contrary, he decided to continue working even harder to improve himself. ” When you feel pressure it means that the results are there and that you have to work very hard. It is an extra motivation to continue training. There are times when you are tired, but that pressure helps you to continue, to not relax and to continue giving the best of you. It is that the competition is very hard, very high and you have to always be at your best”, he indicates.

In fact, Viales has done great sacrifices for his profession, as move to other countries to improve its performance. “I was in Doha, where I did a preseason, from January to March, to train and it was quite an experience…. And then I spent a season in Andorra, looking foror being able to train at height and improve my physical condition. But I’m back home in Rosas (Girona), where I have decided to settle to be close to the family. Recently, we had a daughter with my wife Raquel and this is the family life we ​​were looking for,” he says.

And who is Rachel? The middle half of her, whom she knows, basically, lifelong”. “I knew her a long time ago, from Rosas, and after confinement we saw each other, we felt that chemistry that we have always had and it coincided that we were both single and willing and we wanted to start a family.… And we are very happy! And I tell you, I am very in love with her and I want to achieve all the successes at his side”, he declares about the mother of his one-year-old daughter Nina. “The girl inspires me. She is the engine of my forces. I look at her and think about the look I had and that reminds me that every day I must strive to make my inner self happy, “he declares.

Moreover, Raquel and Nina were the ones who gave Maverick strength, when last year broke relations with the Yamaha team, with whom I worked since 2017. “It was, really, a bit difficult time, because the results did not arrive And we don’t really understand why. So both parties decided to go their separate ways and I was lucky enough to join the Aprilia team, who have given me a giant opportunity, and now I am happy to be able to give my best. I believe that in a short future we will be at the top. Now I have a great team, where we all support each other a lot. There is complicity,” he says.

And when it comes to complicity, there is a very famous person with whom Viales had an instant connection a few months ago: Tom Cruise, the protagonist of Top Gun: Maverickwho – upon learning that there was a Spanish pilot named Maverick in honor of his character – decided to contact him. “Yes, my name is Maverick because of the movie. It is a name that I like and that gives me a lot of character. Although, the truth is that I have never paid enough attention to it. Despite this, lately, people are attracted by the premiere of the sequel…. And that’s why I was contacted by Paramount and Tom Cruise,” he reveals.

“Tom gave me a helmet, an exact replica of the one featured in top gun and, as a result, we were able to share a few words. We exchange messages on Twitter and it was phenomenal, an incredible adventure. It was wonderful, because for me he is a childhood idol. Y I hope one day I can meet him… I would love to have a chat with him and thank him in person for letting me wear the Top Gun helmet, as well as sharing experiences. To be able to converse with such a person must be amazing” he relates excitedly to The Other Chronicle.