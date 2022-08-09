Maverick that not even Tom Cruise imagined

Who knew what he was about to achieve Top Gun: Maverick? Not in my wildest dreams did I see Tom Cruise’s new movie grossing $1.2 billion worldwide, of which 600 million come directly from the United States. Nor did the actor (and producer) see it, although he did have blind confidence in the profitability of this project that has made history.

It’s time to review some of the records that Top Gun: Maverick has broken since its premiere at the end of May.. And watch out, because the film continues to collect at a good pace around the world, and especially in the United States. Is this new saga a temporary fad? Or could a hypothetical Top Gun 3 repeat the achievement?

Top Gun Records: Maverick

On the one hand, It is the 12th film to break the $200 million mark in the United States. and in the coming days will exceed 617 million Star Wars: The Last Jedi and the 623 million The Avengers . ✅

Secondly, Top Gun: Maverick is now the highest-grossing movie of all time. paramountabove the 1,123 million dollars of Transformers: Dark of the Moon (titanica was distributed by paramount in the United States, not in the rest of the world). ✅

Finally, It will become the seventeenth highest grossing film in history if it exceeds the 1,281 million dollars of Frozen (and the forecasts confirm this). It could even rank 14th if it hits $1.347 million in revenue. Black Panther. ✅

Remember that you can watch Top Gun on HBO Max if you haven’t seen it yet (the original installment)

In summary, the records of Top Gun: Maverick are a good example of how good cinema also has a place in the box office as much as the industry is going through a bad time. It is true that many projects have failed since the pandemic began, but it is also true that Top Gun: Maverick has reconciled all kinds of audiences with the action genre.