Matt Damon wants to become the king of cameos

Thor: Love and Thunder is already on the international billboard and many have been surprised by the cameo of several stars. In addition to Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman, the cast included the participation of Matt Damon. But what role does this character have for the UCM? How did he get there? Here we tell you.

Matt Damon first appeared in the MCU as Loki in Thor: Ragnarok. Actually, he wasn’t playing Tom Hiddleston’s character, but a street actor who made Loki a sketch of what happened in the Dark World. A curious fact is that Luke Hemsworth, the brother of Chris Hemsworth in real life, plays the comic version of Thor in the same skit.

Matt Damon explained that his participation in Thor was due to his friendship with Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth, and noted that he thought it would be fun to perform a kind of intergalactic street theater.

The joke was so funny that the director repeated the formula for Thor: Love and Thunder, although this time with more characters like Cate Blanchett and Melissa McCarthy. The reappearance of the character implies that he survived the destruction of Asgard and Thanos’ attack in the first part of Infinity War.

All of the cameos in Thor: Love and Thunder take place in the New Asgard, when street performers they represent the events that unfolded in Ragnarok.

The idea is that Thor: Love and Thunder is not a constant annoyance with phrases like “what is happening here?, where did that plot come from?”. We’re talking about a decade of movies, so I’ll do my best to make your visit to the cinema worthwhile.

But he has not only participated in the MCU.

The artist has appeared in other films and, in the best Stan Lee style, has become a great comedy find it on tape.

Movies like The Third Wheel, Chasing Amy, Che: Part Two, The Simpsons, Finding Forrester, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind Insane, Interstellar and Eurotrip are just a few of his more notable appearances.

Could it be that he achieves the record for the most brief appearances in movies?