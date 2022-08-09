Matt Damon explains the debacle of mid-budget cinema with the disappearance of DVD and the home market

Matt Damon They have been dedicated to the world of cinema for more than three decades. He started out as an extra in the ’80s, but soon carved out a niche for himself in Hollywood, thanks to acclaimed titles like The unstoppable Will Hunting, which earned him the Oscar for best screenplay. Actor, screenwriter and producer, the Bostonian is one of the most influential stars in the Mecca of cinema and knows well how it works, as well as the changes that the industry has had to face in recent years.

Among them, one of the most notable transformations has been the proliferation of streaming platforms, which have brought with them a new way of consuming entertainment. Damon, who is in full promotion for blood issue, applauded at the Cannes Film Festival, has now referred to how the demise of the dvd market has wiped out mid-budget movies.

Obviously Matt Damon doesn’t get the last word on this, but I find the argument that the shrinking home video market is responsible for mid-budget movies disappearing to be much more satisfying than what we usually hear pic.twitter.com/Ewt0OedIpG — David Nathan W (@dnwilliams) August 7, 2021

In this interview, when asked about the rise of streaming, the actor explains the following: “What happened was that DVD was a big part of our business, of our revenue, and technology has made it obsolete. In the movies that we used to make, you could afford not to make all the money at the box office because you knew you had the DVD market that came after the release, and six months later you were getting other income that was almost like re-showing the movie.”

“When that disappeared, it changed the kind of movies we could make,” he went on to explain: “I made Behind the candlestick. When I spoke to the studio executives, they explained that it was a $25 million movie. He had to put that amount into advertising, what we call P&A. That puts me at $50 million. I had to share everything I got with the exhibitor, the people who own the movie theaters. So I had to make $100 million before I made a profit.”

According to the interpreter, it is difficult to reach those numbers with a production like that of Steven Soderbergh: “The idea of ​​making 100 million dollars with a story that is a romance between these two people, It’s a very long shot that it wasn’t in the ’90s, when they were making these kinds of movies, movies that I love.”

It is not the first time that Damon has referred to this paradigm shift. Three years ago, in an interview for boston.com, He claimed that digital technology and the disappearance of the DVD market had caused Hollywood to spend 50% less money on film production, something that affected mostly mid-budget films: “The movies that have gone are the $15 million to $70 million dramas. Many have gone to television.”

