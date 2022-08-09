Marie-Claire | Emma Stone dazzled with her look at the world premiere of Cruella

As for almost everyone, for Emma Stone the pandemic was also a save time. postponed their wedding with the comedian Dave McCary (although later he specified it in an intimate and secret way), and he devoted himself completely to her first pregnancywhich came to an end with the arrival of the little Emma (yes, like her)on March 13.

Pure glamor in her first public appearance after the arrival of her firstborn in March

This month, the talented La La Land actress also doubles its presence in the media with the premiere of cruelthe new great Disney bet that will be released in our country next thursday 27 simultaneously in theaters (in districts where they are still open) and on the Disney+ platform (at an additional cost).

yesterday was the world premiere of that long-awaited film and the presence of Emma (the actress) promised without a doubt the big picture pm. And the truth is that she left us a new definition of style On that red carpet with a look that only I could harvest admiration.

A new definition of style.

What did it consist of? Louis Vuitton suit and blousesatin heels and a Shocking Red Petite Malle that matched perfectly with her lips and nails…

Her accessories were also a success: yellow gold and diamond earrings from the LV Volt collection, orn Pure V ring in white gold and diamondsa La Cavaliere earring in white gold and diamonds, as well as a Les Armoires brooch from the Louis Vuitton High Jewelry collection.

at Marie Claire Editorial