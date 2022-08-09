‘Mare of Easttown’, the miniseries with Kate Winslet on HBO is one of the revelations of the year

Related news

It shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone, but Kate Winslet is overwhelming as Mare, the protagonist of Mare of Easttown. In the miniseries that premieres on HBO Spain on April 19, the Oscar winner plays a detective whom everyone addresses by her first name, and whom the neighbors call directly on her mobile (at any time), instead of contact the police station, because they know that it will solve their problems. And because Easttown is a small town, one of those where everyone has known each other forever.

After a nondescript synopsis: “Mare Sheehan investigates a local murder as life falls apart around her,” that could be everyone’s thriller police officers, and from none in particular, hides a story that stands out for how well built it issomething we noticed early on because he takes the time to introduce his characters before the conflicts.

It’s refreshing to see how Mare of Easttown flee from the expository. It seems that details about Mare’s complicated personal life are revealing themselves to us. when the topic organically comes up in a conversation. If everyone in the town knows each other, it makes sense that it should be so, for that reason, to find out some questions about his past we will have to wait for the second episode, when the character played by Evan Peters (a detective who comes from outside) is introduced, and this new data reaches us because a suspect uses it against Mare in an interrogation. Everything is told to us in due time; without haste, but also without forcing the mystery.



In the first episode we see a day in the life of Easttown and in the life of Mare. After responding to a call from a neighbor, she must deal with the complaint of another, whose daughter is still missing after a year, and she leads a chase in which she, away from everyone glamor of a typical action scene, both she and the criminal they get tired of running and stumble panting without any fuss. It will be in the final minutes when the body appears that will shock the town, the investigation of the season.

Indeed, Mare’s life is a bit of a mess. The series does not reject the archetype of the detective tortured by his past, after all it is one of the most classic conventions of the genre, but he doesn’t resort to any of his clichés. Mare is not self-destructive, eccentric, obnoxious, or lonely; she is not a vigilante and she has nothing that defines her as a person or a special detective, neither for better nor for worse. She is a three-dimensional and realistic character, one of those who only need one episode for us to know that, without a doubt, we will remember them in December when we have to make the lists of the best of the year.

Winslet is accompanied Julianne Nicholson (The visitor), who plays her childhood best friend; jean smart (Watchmen), as Helen, her mother; Evan Peters (American Horror Story), the county detective who will help her in the investigation; Y Guy Pearce, like a local creative writing teacher; among many others who, recognizable or not, play characters with their own entity. I’ve only seen two episodes, but this series written by Brad Ingelsband (The Way Back) and directed by Craig Zobel (The Leftovers) has been presented since its inception as one of the revelations of this year.

‘Mare of Easttown’ premieres on April 19 on HBO Spain.

