“Mare of Easttown”: how good is the series with Kate Winslet on HBO really? | CRITIQUE | HBO | Review | SKIP-INTRO

Sea (Kate Winslet) is the girl who, having become a police officer, decided to stay in her town. She didn’t go to town like Clarice (Jodie Foster) from “The Silence of the Lambs.” This series, directed by Craig Zobel, is about those who stayed behind. It is about a very young woman, mother, and grandmother, who lives and works, with more or less dignity, in a peripheral town, where the sweetest intimacy is interspersed with the crudest sordidness.

The comparison with the Jonathan Demme tape comes in handy for more than one reason – the movie buff will even discover the recreation of a key sequence. But the main reason is the delineation of the female heroine. Something that goes in parallel to a change of time. Foster’s Clarice represented the independent young woman who, in her confrontation with evil, learns to be a policeman in a man’s world.

Instead, Winslet’s Mare is a mature woman, with a teenage daughter and a tragically deceased son, who lives with her grandson and his mother, while accepting the separation from her husband. What in the nineties could be new, with a Jodie Foster as feminine and fragile, as she was stoic in the effort to appropriate a traditionally masculine role; She now changes for another challenge: shamelessly exhibit the marks of the passing of the years, and be a policewoman as strong as she is in need of affection, neither idealized nor demonized.

The greatest triumph of this miniseries lies in the configuration of the protagonist, a character so rich that it seems to overshadow the interest in the others. In an exercise in sabotage that rejects any Hollywood stylization of her own beauty, we see Winslet gaining weight, with wrinkles and little makeup, consistent with the portrait of a small-town policewoman. There is no glamor in it, nothing grotesque. She just a real woman.

But the triumph of this character also has to do with the configuration of a complex psychology. Mare’s character, hard and cynical, seems obstinate in not wanting to move forward, nor overcome the traumas or fears that afflict her. She is haunted by her past, in the form of the son of tragic destiny. But also her present, with her divorce and her unsolved crimes. Next to her, the pillars that could leave her, her daughter, her grandson, and her own mother.

“Mare of Easttown”, however, has more to offer. The mystery surrounding the initial crime is very successful, with a convincing portrait of the working class, which also includes a still minority African-American population. The drugs, the secret pregnancies, the lies and deceptions that intertwine everyone, are wrapped in a patina of violence that is generally buried. Graphic violence, on the other hand, becomes more bloody in its omission.

The aspect of a detective film, with two twisted investigations – the murder of a girl and the disappearance of some prostitutes – is carried out with the prudent dosage of an episodic narration. However, the most important thing is in the details that Mare’s examination of her own town flies over, almost as if she were unaware of it, in an observation that also leads her to look inside herself.

It was difficult to find a female version of the film noir antiheroes. That is, adult women who exhibit their wounds, who are attractive in their hardness and sullenness, and who can be seen from sides that are also corrupt, weak, tormented. Sometimes only the best actresses can achieve a counterpart that is also original, and that sheds a little light on a new femininity. This is the case of Kate Winslet. The screenwriter Brad Ingelsby, and the director Craig Zobel, made an excellent framework for that display.

THE TOKEN

Original title: “Mare of Easttown” (Miniseries of 7 episodes, HBO)

Gender: drama, thriller

Country and year: USA

Director: Craig Zobel

Actors: Kate Winslet, Evan Peters, Sosie Bacon, David Denman

Qualification: ★★★ and 1/2 of a total of 5.

