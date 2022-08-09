Los Cabos International Film Festival and its 11th edition

Two years of long waiting had to pass for the moviegoers of Los Cabos could enjoy the best of the seventh art and it is that they officially announced that the eleventh edition Los Cabos International Film Festival It will be carried out from November 9 to 13, 2022.

Maru Garzonartistic director of the Los Cabos International Film Festival, spoke exclusively for CPS News Y Los Cabos Tribuneabout the strength that this important event has achieved over these eleven years, which has positioned itself at an international and national level.

“It is a festival that is managing to maintain itself despite the pandemic and that is very important. The goal is to give an unparalleled experience in terms of cinematography and the coexistence of the public of Los Cabos”he pointed.





Maru stressed that the festival is and will continue to be part of the Cabeño public, who during these years has been involved in an important way in each of the activities carried out.

The director explained that the enthusiasm and participation of the public has been essential for artists, directors and producers to decide to attend this important event.

“It is important to continue insisting that the festival is from Los Cabos and for the people of Los Cabos. All efforts to bring any special guest can be sterile if the presence and enthusiasm of the public is not present, it is something that should not be neglected, insisted on and promoted”he stressed.



More details of the festival will be revealed in the coming months, such as the films that will be part, the awards and of course the national and international talent that will adorn this 2022 edition.



It should be remembered that artists like Eiza Gonzalez, robert deniroReese Witherspoon, Gael Garcia, diego moon, Nicole Kidman, Ewan McGregor, Liam Neesonamong other stars from television and the cinematographic world have adorned this important festival.