List of the 20 most toxic relationships in cinema

TEveryone remembers the great love stories of cinema. Since When Harry Met Sally until White HouseHollywood has always loved the stories of two people who find their soul mate in the least likely of circumstances.

But things don’t always work that way.

Some movies choose to delve into the darker side of romance, into love relationships that quickly sour and spiral into destruction.

Often this is deliberate. Movies like Bad Timingby Nicolas Roeg, or BlueValentine, by Derek Cianfrance, lead the viewer through the troubled waters of a toxic relationship. The only thing to do is watch in horror through your fingers as something once sacred is painfully marred.

Sometimes, though, the toxicity is entirely accidental: a horrible mismatch of people that gets framed as a heartwarming love story (something that’s particularly prevalent in older movies like grease either The Breakfast Clubin which troubled relationships are scrutinized more harshly decades after the premiere).

Here, then, is the classification The Independent made the 20 most toxic relationships ever seen on film…

20. ‘Love Actually’

It’s almost hard to pick the most toxic relationship from the mix of interconnected romances in Love Actually. In my opinion, it’s probably the unhealthy relationship between Hugh Grant’s prime minister and junior clerk Martine McCutcheon. But otherwise there is a wide variety of options.

Hugh Grant and Martine McCutcheon in ‘Love Actually’ (Worldwide)

19. ‘Fatal Attraction’

The thriller erotica has been a fertile base for exploring toxic relationships on screen, and Fatal Attraction is no exception. While Alex Forrest, played by Glenn Close (who becomes obsessed with Dan Gallagher, played by Michael Douglas, after a brief sexual fling) may fuel some pretty troubling stereotypes (ahem, the pot with the rabbit), the film remains a gripping portrait. of a really troubled relationship.

18. ‘Happy Together’

Wong Kar Wai, perhaps the leading trafficker of unfulfilled romantic yearnings in cinema, portrayed a chaotic love affair between two Hong Kong men (Leslie Cheung and Tony Leung) in Argentina, in this modern queer classic. HappyTogether it’s both funny and tragic, an idiosyncratic take on a strange and destructive relationship.

17. ‘Twilight’

I don’t think I’m going overboard with the age gap talk to suggest there’s anything dubious about a 100-year-old vampire dating a teenage schoolgirl. The movies of twilight they’re defiantly sentimental about Bella’s (Kristen Stewart) and Edward’s (Robert Pattinson) romance, but there’s no getting away from the fact that it’s deeply toxic.

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson in ‘Twilight’ (SummitEntertainment)

16. ‘Cold War’

This is another movie that could have easily been titled “Toxic Relationship: The Movie.” The Polish drama of 2018 Cold War follows the torrid romance between a talented young singer (Joanna Kulig) and a musical director (Tomasz Kot). There are moments of beauty and shock, but mostly the uneasy feeling of seeing two people plummet into mutually unhappy passion.

15. ‘Basic Instinct’

It doesn’t take a detective to suspect there’s something off about the twisted romance between police investigator Nick Curran, played by Michael Douglas, and seductive novelist Catherine Tramell, played by Sharon Stone, who turns out to be the prime suspect in the latest case. of Nick’s murder. Sex and violence intermingle in the influential thriller erotic by Paul Verhoevan.

14. ‘Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!’

Pedro Almodóvar’s 1990 romance is the story of a courtship so strident and problematic that it’s laughable. Antonio Banderas plays Ricky, a recently released psychiatric patient who kidnaps and imprisons a porn star Marina (Victoria Abril). In the end, and inevitably, she falls in love with his dysfunctional captor. A sick and provocative delight.

Ricky (Antonio Banderas) and Marina (Victoria Abril) (© 1989 El Deseo, SA – All Rights Reserved.)

13. ‘She’s All That’

teen romantic comedy She’s All That 1999’s was a quick hit after its release, but the years haven’t been kind to their central relationship. Freddie Prinze Jr. stars as Zack Siler, the school jock, while Rachael Leigh Cook is Laney Boggs, the bumbling loner who, against all odds, wins her affection, but only after physically reinventing himself with a drastic change. of image.

12. ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’

One of the many problematic romantic comedies of the boom of the genre during the 1990s and 2000s, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days centers on a rather embarrassing relationship between Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey. Both parties manipulate and deceive the other, and the film also promotes a series of easy dating cliches.

11. ‘Marriage Story’

There are moments of genuine, harrowing virulence between feuding spouses Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson in Noah Baumbach’s 2019 Oscar-winning drama. Although the scene has become a meme, there’s no denying the visceral discomfort that comes from watching Adam Driver spitting the words “Every day I wake up and hope you’re dead” at the mother of his child.

Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver in ‘Marriage Story’ (Netflix)

10. ‘The Breakfast Club’

Much of the work of John Hughes could be on this list; since Weird Science until Sixteen Candles, his teen comedies are peppered with inappropriate, toxic, or downright reprehensible romances. But for many people, what irritates the most is The Breakfast Club, specifically the meeting between the rude and sexual harasser John Bender (Judd Nelson) and Claire Standish (Molly Ringwald). Ringwald admitted as much later, when she reassessed the film’s troubled romance in an essay for the new yorker.

9. ‘Blue Valentine’

Derek Cianfrance’s 2010 drama follows the ups and downs of a turbulent relationship between a nurse (Michelle Williams) and a volatile factory worker (Ryan Gosling). Intimate and heartrending BlueValentine presents their central destructive relationship with almost unparalleled directness; the breakup stings all the more since the courtship is so charmingly sincere.

8. ‘You’ve Got Mail’

Whether you subscribe to the idea that opposites attract or not, in Nora Ephron’s romantic comedy You’ve Got Mail of 1998 there is something more than conflicting sensibilities. Tom Hanks’ character Joe Fox is a total corporate jerk; Megan Ryan plays his unwitting pen pal, a bookstore idealist who comes across as brooding. Adapted from the 1930s classic The Shop Around the CornerEphron makes the matter more unpleasant and tiresome, and the central relationship is full of red flags.

Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan in ‘You’ve Got Mail’ (Warner Bros)

7. ‘Beauty and the Beast’

You might think that classic children’s movies are careful not to instill dangerous ideas about romance in young viewers, but too often that’s not the case. Beauty and the Beast is one of the worst examples, featuring a highly troubled romance between young Belle and her captor, the Beast. It is the Stockholm syndrome framed in true love: a story that gets worse the more it is analyzed.

6. ‘Passengers’

Chris Pratt is an ethically dubious hero in this 2016 sci-fi romance. After being prematurely awakened from hypersleep aboard a decades-long spaceflight, he decides to wake Jennifer Lawrence to keep him company, dooming her to a life of secluded codependency. aboard an empty spaceship. Ultimately, it’s framed as a heartwarming romance, but make no mistake: this is rotten to the core.

Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence in ‘Passengers’ (Columbia)

5. ‘Grease’

There are many things that have aged badly in grease, from the date rape joke to the odd elderly cast. But the central romance, between Sandy (Olivia Newton-John) and Danny (John Travolta), is probably the worst of them all. The movie ends on a pretty terrible message, as Sandy reinvents her entire personality just to please her heartthrob.

4. ‘Bad Timing’

It may seem like an understatement to describe Art Garfunkel and Theresa Russell’s romance in Nic Roeg’s 1980 drama as a “toxic relationship,” as the film ends with one of the most gruesome scenes of sexual violence ever seen in film. screen. But for most of its duration, Bad Timing is a riveting portrait of a doomed and turbulent love affair.

3. ‘Gone Girl’

Although the thriller David Fincher’s 2014 film keeps you guessing for much of its run, one thing is clear from the start: Nick’s (Ben Affleck) and Amy’s (Rosamund Pike) relationship wasn’t even remotely healthy. Though few could have predicted the extreme — and murderous — depths to which Amy ended up sinking, the Dunnes’ marriage is a spectacle of catastrophic suburban toxicity from start to finish.

Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike in ‘Gone Girl’ (Fox)

2. ‘Gas light’

Yes, there are plenty of good (and not-so-good) movies about toxic romance. But how many inspired their own word, now ubiquitous and certified by the dictionary, from affective-romantic jargon? Charles Boyer plays a husband who cunningly manipulates his wife (Ingrid Bergman) into thinking she’s going crazy. If only they had a word for it back then…

1. ‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?’

This is the quintessential toxic relationship movie. Mike Nichols’ 1966 adaptation of Edward Albee’s acid play is a spectacle of marital dysfunction. Elizabeth Taylor and James Burton, who were actually married at the time, play a married couple that has sunk into a state of poisonous passive aggression. George Segal and Sandy Dennis, meanwhile, play a young couple trapped in a dinner from hell.