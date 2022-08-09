Like Tom Hanks! they held a tourist in the AICM for 15 days

According to the CNDH, two INM servers prevented the victim from boarding his plane to Mexicali, Baja California.

The person showed the INM staff his tourist visa, which was valid for six months. However, she was transferred to the Migratory Station in Mexico City (CDMX), where she remained for 15 days.

They also gave him a deportation notice and the restriction of not being able to return to the country for two years.

The CNDH determined that the migration authorities violated the human rights to legal security, personal freedom and free movement, since the person had proven that his stay in Mexico was legal.

Likewise, he explained that the restriction that prevents his return for two years does not apply, “since it is not founded or motivated.” In addition, he must cancel the immigration alert.

Likewise, he requested that the person be registered in the National Registry of Victims so that he receives comprehensive reparation for the damage.

Finally, they will make an administrative complaint against the servers involved.

On this, through a statement, the National Migration Institute rejected “any improper act or collusion with criminal networks.”

“The INM complies with a legal mandate, always within the unrestricted framework of defending and safeguarding the rights of people in the context of mobility throughout the country,” he said.

Last Wednesday, the CNDH issued another recommendation because the INM had deported a refugee to the AICM despite the fact that he had a permanent resident card, on the grounds that he had a migration alert.

The Commission determined that the immigration authorities proceeded incorrectly, violated his human rights, and determined that they return his permanent residence.