Like Dua Lipa, Britney Spears will make a song with Elton John; she will be called

American pop diva Britney Spears will join forces with veteran British music star Elton John to compose a new single, the record company that will release the track has said. The pair of artists, who between them have 90 years of experience in the music business, will collaborate on “Hold Me Closer,” Interscope Records reported.

It is the first new song written by Spears since the middle of the last decade. The company did not provide further details or when the long-awaited piece of music will be released.

The song’s title comes from the lyrics of the early 1970s hit “Tiny Dancer,” which John co-wrote with his longtime creative partner, Bernie Taupin. The news comes after days of fan speculation on the internet about the possible union of this pair of singers, just as singer Dua Lipa did with the Cold Heart remix.

Aside from her controversial and highly publicized legal battle with her father, the “…Baby One More Time” singer has only been seen on her social media account in recent years. She has not offered an interview to the media for years and rarely makes public appearances.

Currently, Spears has been involved in several conflicts, including with her ex-partner, Kevin Federline, who in recent days made statements against her in an interview with ITVNews. There he told the following about the children he has with the princess of pop. “The boys have decided they are not watching her at the moment. It’s been a few months since they saw her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding”, which took place last June.

According to the aforementioned media, Federline referred to Spears’s different publications, which according to him have caused problems for his children: “I apologize for that (…) because I can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager, to have to go to high school,” he said.

However, the interpreter Toxicwho has more than 41 million followers on his Instagram, did not hesitate to respond through his networks.

“I am saddened to hear that my ex-husband has decided to speak out about the relationship between me and my children. As we all know, raising teenagers is never easy for anyone. I am concerned about the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram (…) Prior to Instagram, I gave them everything. Just one word: painful… I’ll say it. My mother told me ‘You should give them to her dad’. I am sharing this because I can. Have a nice day folks!” she assured.

Likewise, Sam Asghari, 28, the singer’s current partner, also made his point of view known in one of his stories from his Instagram profile, which has more than 3 million followers:

“Even if it were true that her children are ashamed of their mother’s decisions and her positive body image. They wouldn’t be the first teenagers to be ashamed of their parents. Most kids are embarrassed (…) sometime. The very presence of parents can humiliate a teenager. It is so common that it has been used over and over again on TV and in movies for decades,” she wrote.

Now it is expected that with the release of the new single, all these personal problems of Britney will be left behind and once again her talent prevails in the world of entertainment.

With information from AFP