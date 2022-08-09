Lewis Hamilton revealed that he could act in the movie Top Gun: why he rejected the offer of his friend Tom Cruise

Lewis Hamilton and Tom Cruise at Silverstone. Photo: REUTERS/Lars Baron

Multifaceted, charismatic and winner. Lewis Hamiltonwho holds the seven titles in the Formula 1, surprised the world with a statement that caused a stir in the world of motorsports and cinema. Is that the renowned British pilot turned down an offer to act in Tom Cruise’s new movie “Top Gun: Maverick”due to the fact that the filming times did not coincide with their professional commitments in the maximum.

“I’m basically friends with Tom Cruise”, said the figure of Mercedes, and acknowledged that her relationship with the Hollywood star allowed her to analyze new projects on the big screen. “He invited me to his set years ago, when he was doing on the edge of tomorrowand over time we built a friendship”.

hamilton became a huge fan of the original film by top gun of 1986 and his dream was to participate in the new version. “When I found out that the second was going to be done, I said to myself: oh my god i have to ask him. I don’t care what role it is. I’ll even sweep something or I’ll be in the back sweeping”, he recalled between laughs.

However, when he was offered to play a character as a fighter pilot, the British had to reject the offer because he had to continue with his commitments in the Formula 1 calendar.It was the most disappointing conversation I’ve ever had.”, he remarked.

It should be noted that the new version of Top Gun: Maverick continue harvesting”big box office numbers”, with a collection of 662.5 million dollars, surpassing even titanicwhich achieved 659.36 million in 1997.

Another of the activities in which Hamilton was interested was in the NFL, given that in the last few hours he became a member of the ownership group of the Denver Broncos. “We are delighted to welcome the seven-time Formula One world champion to our group of owners”, was the message with which Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group received the figure of Mercedes.

In the statement published on the official account of Twitter of the United States franchise praised the winning spirit of hamiltonwhich shares the record for the most Formula One championships won in history along with Michael Schumacher. “Lewis is a competitor who knows what it takes to lead a winning team and a fierce advocate for equality.. With more than 100 victories (103) he is considered the most successful F1 driver of all time, ”said the document.

Under the command of Pat Bowlen the Broncos played seven times superbowl, of which three won; they also had 21 winning seasons and 13 AFC West titles.

