Leonardo Dicaprio did not want to do a scene with Meryl Streep naked and questioned the director

Leonardo DiCaprio performed several scenes with Meryl Streep in the film don’t look uppremiered on the Netflix platform, and in some there were partial nudity of the actress.

In fact, Dicaprio didn’t take it well at all and had a run-in with the director, Adam Mckay, because he didn’t want Streep to get naked in the new comedy.

Director McKay told all this in an interview published by the British newspaper Guardian. There she said DiCaprio, 47, believed Streep, 72, was too important to strip naked on camera.







“Don’t look up.” A scene from the Netflix movie with Meryl Streep and Leonardo Dicaprio. photo/file



What detail of Meryl Streep’s body surprised Leonardo Dicaprio

In the film, the three-time Oscar winner plays President Janie Orlean, who is seen nude from behind in one scene. The truth is that Meryl Streep seems to have taken her partner’s complaint and did not undress for the sceneinstead, he employed a body double by the time he is seen without clothes.

However, despite that, DiCaprio remains opposed to the idea because according to him, viewers were going to associate her with the “Mamma Mia” actress anyway.

“She’s not afraid or embarrassed to be associated with nudity,” McKay said of Streep’s decision to keep her scene in skimpy clothes via a stuntwoman.

“And yes, the scene was done with a body double. But you know who had a problem with that? DiCaprio who sees Meryl as movie royalty… though maybe royalty isn’t a compliment, I mean, he considers her a very special figure in movie history“.

McKay continued, “She didn’t like seeing her with the lower back tattoo, walking around naked for a second. She said something to me like: ‘Do you really need to show that? I wouldn’t want to be in a scene like that with Meryl at all. ‘ And I replied: ‘It’s President Orleans; she is not meryl streep‘. But she didn’t even blink. She didn’t even bring it up.”

Meryl Streep and Leonardo Dicaprio’s bond

DiCaprio has known Streep for decades, which may explain his discomfort with the idea that “the queen of cinema” appears totally naked in a movie. Even if it is a double.







Meryl Streep had a scene where a stuntwoman got naked for her and that didn’t sit well with Dicaprio. Photo/AP



Streep played DiCaprio’s mother in the 1996 drama “marvin’s room“, which also starred Diane Keaton and Robert DeNiro.

DiCaprio said last week to the specialized medium E! that both he and the rest of the cast of “don’t look up“, nominated for Golden Globe, they were nervous about being on the film set with Meryl Streep. Basically because they admire her a lot.







Leonardo Dicaprio. Despite his background, he gets nervous when it comes to working with Meryl Streep. Photo/AFP



“You have to work with the best actress in the world, it’s not easy. Everyone is watching how you do it. And we just try to keep up with him, something very difficult to do,” Dicaprio explained.

Dicaprio’s decision to question the nudity of his favorite actress is perhaps due to the fact that, throughout his career, Meryl Streep did not do a fully nude scene.

However, the 21-time Oscar nominee showed parts of her body in some movies. For example, She went topless on a massage bed in the 1982 psychological thriller “Still of the Night,” although she covered up and showed very little.

