Leonardo Dicaprio He is not the most adventurous when it comes to fashion, you will not see him in skirts, flashy colors or extravagant outfits, but that is precisely why he is an icon of accessible and down-to-earth style, and a role model for all men of the world. your age.

And it’s not that there’s anything wrong wear skirts or dresses if it is what you like, but it is a fact that there are looks that do not work so well in the real world and that are not for everyone, so you should not only pay attention to what the most creative and risky wear, there are also to pay attention to the classics, the looks that always work and those that go beyond trends.

The actr winner of Oscar (which could take another in 2023 for Killers of the Flower Moon) is one of the best actors of our time, he is an activist for the environment, he has worked with great directors and his career continues to grow, but another point in which he can admire is in matters of style, and his closet is one source of inspiration where you can get many ideas or basic pieces, especially if you are over 40 and want to look sophisticated, attractive and powerful at the same time.

Leonardo DiCaprio and the 6 basics of his closet that you must have at 40+

a black suit

The black suit does not fail Kevin Mazur

When it comes to suits, you can be as colorful as you want, you can use prints, pastel colors, seasonal tones or more striking elements, but a black suit is essential and that has been confirmed sinces Men in Black and John Wick, even DiCaprio himself.

When you wear it right (the right size, no wrinkles, and the right length), the black suit looks smart and perfect, it’s serious and professional, and it never fails when you need to be more dressed up, and something as simple as changing the shirt for a t-shirt or polo shirt helps make it look a bit more relaxed and modern.

the perfect jeans