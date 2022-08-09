Leaked photos from the filming of Ironheart show the role of Anthony Ramos

The photos also show the armor that Riri Willians will wear as Ironheart.

It seems that to Marvel Studios he liked turning teenagers into superheroes. After becoming a star of the UCM a Iman Vellani in the series Ms Marvelthe study of Kevin Feig would seek to repeat that achieved with Dominic Thornethe actress who will play Riri Williams in the series iron heart.

But it’s possible another actor will eclipse the role. Dominic Thorne What iron heartin this case it could be the actor Anthony Ramos. The website Just Jared has had access to the leaked photos of the filming set, and thanks we know the role that the actor will have in the series iron heart, will play the villain known as The Hood, also known in Spain as El Encapuchado.





the Hood was created by Brian K Vaughan and the artists Kyle Hotz Y Eric Powell in 2002 in the series The Hood #1. He is a magic user who in the comics wears magical boots and a cape, which he stole from a demon, which allows him to teleport and become invisible.

the Hood is not a villain antagonist of iron heart in the comics, so his choice as a villain makes him even more interesting. Taking into account that Riri Williams use technology and The Hood use magic, their confrontations will be the most interesting.

First images of the Ironheart armor

The leaked photos are not only about Anthony Ramos Interpreting The Hood. Also shown are the First images of the armor that Dominique Thorne will wear as Riri Williams / Ironheart.





As you can see from the pictures, Marvel Studios will use the same trick they used with Robert Downey Jr. in his shots like Hombre de Hierro in the UCM, combine parts of the physical suit with CGI so that the result is convincing on screen. But the second image shows full armor, so it’s possible we’ll see scenes with life-size armor.

It seems that the armor that we will see in the series iron heart It will be a more advanced version than the one that can be seen in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, since thanks to a leak, it was possible to see the design of the armor that it will wear Riri Williams in the film.

iron heart It does not yet have a release date, it is only known that it will be released around the fall of 2023.