“Law and Order”: Will they adapt trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard?

being the judgment of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard one of the most controversial and media in the history of the stars of Hollywoodit seems that this event will be brought to the screen, and although during the legal process the fans theorized about which director and actors could interpret the toxic relationship they lived in a movie, everything It seems to indicate that a popular police series will be responsible for making its own adaptation of what happened in the Virginia court.

various media such as Entertainment Tonight They began to spread the images that have been leaked of what would be the alleged recordings of one of the episodes of the 24th season of the popular program “Law and order: Special Victims Unit (SVU)”because in these shots are observed outside a court and the investigator of the Special Victims Unit can be seen “Olivia Benson” (interpreted by Mariska Hargitay), along with the actress Julia Goldani Telleswho is rumored to be responsible for embodying Amber Heard in this adaptation.

Although it could well be about any other topic or case, the US media and the public point out that other details of the images, which show possible “fans” either “followers” with banners in support of “Kelsey” and “Austin”, thus replicating how, mainly Depp’s fans, gathered outside the court during each day of the trial that was televised and publicly exposed the statements, defenses and positions of those involved, in this case of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

At the moment there is no official confirmation by the series “Law and Order”, however, through its history the program has taken up real cases and adapted from fiction, so it is not ruled out that this time the trial that Depp undertook against his ex-wife Amber Heard will be addressedafter she accused him of sexual and domestic violence and affecting his professional career, and which led to a majority ruling in favor of Depp and the sentence for Amber to pay 10 million dollars for not showing sufficient evidence for his defense.

