Lars von Trier, the ‘enfant terrible’ of European cinema suffers from Parkinson’s

G. Ramirez Madrid Updated: 08/09/2022 19:47h

Save



Lars von Trier, the ‘enfant terrible’ of European cinema, has always spoken openly about drug use, which he said he needed to make his films. ‘Dogville’ (2003) wrote it in 12 days of alcohol and drugs, in contrast to the 18 months he needed, while sober, for the screenplay of ‘Nymphomaniac’ (2013). “Who would have been interested in some Rolling Stones without alcohol or a Jimi Hendrix without heroin?” he once asked himself, and even doubted that he would be able to finish a movie without getting high. When asked about his tremors, as has been happening these years, he replied that it was due to withdrawal from alcohol and antidepressants. It is now known that he was Parkinson’s.

Zentropa, the production company created by Von Trier, announced that the 66-year-old Danish director suffers from this degenerative disease, so far without a cure, which produces temples in the hands and stiffness or decreased movement.

“Lars is fit and is receiving treatment for his symptoms,” announced the company, which wanted to stop any speculation before he travels to Venice in September to present ‘The Kingdom Exodus’, the last installment of a trilogy for Danish television. According to Zentropa, the disease will not prevent him from finishing this production, although it will limit his public exposure and interviews with the media.

Lars von Trier’s strong personality and his tendency to get into trouble are always one of the attractions of the competitions in which he participates. One of his most notorious controversies is the one he starred in in 2011 at the Cannes Festival, after filming ‘Melancholia’. The organization, which years before had exalted him for ‘Dancing in the dark’, declared him persona non grata for some statements in which, in some way, he whitewashed Hitler: “I understand Hitler although I understand that he did the wrong things, for supposed. […] He is not what we would call a good guy but I sympathize with him a little.

Admired and hated in equal measure, Von Trier is one of the most radical directors on the scene today. He was one of the founders of Dogma 95, a movement that calls for a return to the essence of stories and away from special effects and the abuse of technical resources. With ‘Breaking the waves’ (1996) won the Jury Prize at Cannes, where he would later receive the Palme d’Or for ‘Dancer in the Dark’. Icelandic singer Bjorkawarded for her role, ended up withdrawing her word between accusations of sexual harassment. Nicole Kidman and Kirsten Dunst they also ended up at odds with the filmmaker. The sex scenes and self-mutilation of ‘Antichrist’ (2009) earned him endless criticism and, four years later, he had to modify the montage of ‘Nymphomaniac’, focused on the life of a nymphomaniac, to be able to exhibit it in theaters.

See them

comments