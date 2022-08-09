Kylie Jenner Through the Years: A Look Back in Photographs

Ads

Kylie Jenner was introduced as the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, but she has certainly charted her way since October 2007, when Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered on E!

No longer known simply as Kris and Caitlyn Jenner’s daughter or Kourtney’s little sister Khloé, Kim and Kendall, Kylie is a serious force to be reckoned with in her own right.

In March 2019, she became the youngest self-made billionaire in the world thanks to her hugely successful business ventures in makeup, with Kylie Cosmetics, and in fashion, with Kendall + Kylie. (Although Forbes later revoked the title, estimating in May 2020 that it is actually worth just under $ 900 million.)

Further cementing Kylie’s place in history was her spin-off series on E !, Kylie’s Life and her undeniable social media footprint. Kylie boasted over 140 million followers on Instagram alone in August 2019, and as of July 2019, multihyphenate would have grossed a whopping $ 1.2 million per Instagram post. By August 2022, she had amassed 365 million followers on the platform.

The business woman also managed to captivate the world with her personal life. Kylie went on to talk in high-profile relationships with rapper Tyga, whom she dated intermittently from 2015 to 2017, and Travis Scott, who she began dating in April 2017. She went on to welcome her first. son, daughter, Stormi Webster, with Scott in February 2018.

Before becoming a mom, she also had the world guess about her pregnancy status, keeping mom even after Us Weekly confirmed her big news in September 2017.

The couple again and again announced the breakup in October 2019, but later reconciled. They announced two years later that child no. 2 was on the way, and would welcome a baby in February 2022.

“They are so in love with each other,” a source told us exclusively in December 2021. “They share a special bond as parents that no one else can touch. They are very mature about their relationship and know that they both have their careers and give each other that space, but at the same time they are both extremely practical and keep their family on the front line at all times. They are both super busy when it comes to family and work very well as parents together. They are very slender ”.

The insider added at the time, “Kylie has never felt so prepared for anything in her entire life. Kylie and Travis are so elated to be together again on this journey ”.

Scroll down to relive the makeup mogul’s highlights over the years!

