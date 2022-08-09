Kylie Jenner teaches us how to wear a denim mini skirt and heels to show off XL legs

Kylie Jenner has lit up social media with a dazzling look which reminds us that vintage sets They are still an infallible bet, so be inspired by their proposal to use it in the coming weeks. Remember that this 2022 many 90s trends are back.

Have you ever imagined that the short denim skirts would they be the protagonists of our looks again? Well, for a few months these garments have positioned themselves as one of the darlings of our fashion gurus and this time the youngest of the Kardashian presents us with a nice way to use it to highlight our legs.

Related news

How does Kylie Jenner wear denim skirt?

Through her Instagram account, the businesswoman shared a photograph in which she modeled a denim pencil skirt and thigh-high, which she paired with high heels. A very fun combination, as well as original because you will only need two garments that you probably already have in your closet.

How does Kylie Jenner wear denim skirt? Photo: IG

The shoes that Kylie Jenner uses to look tall

On this occasion he opted for one of the spoiled shoes; the strappy stilettos which are held at the ankles. You will find this style in espadrilles, sandals, wedges, pointe shoes and much more. Our recommendation is that you buy them in neutral tones to combine with all your clothes.