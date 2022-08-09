Kylie Jenner surprises Rosalía at the door of her house with a great gift

The Spanish, interpreter of ‘Motomami’ has shown the good relationship she has with the businesswoman Kylie Jenner, a friendship that over time has become stronger than ever.

Rosalía gave her last show in Spain and when she returned home she got a big surprise, because he found an important package that had been left with his name.

It was a box completely full of products from the cosmetics brand ‘Kylie Cosmetics’, company founded by the little sister of the Kardashian-Jenner family, who wanted to give one of her best friends her new collections, as she also did with ‘Kylie Skin’, her facial care brand.

It was not only a gloss and a cream, since there were several products that were inside the boxes, something that the Spanish obviously shared on her social networks with her millions of followers, thanking her great friend for the gift.

In the publication, the singer showed how happy she was to receive the gift and also emphasized the firm friendship she maintains with one of the most famous businesswomen in the world.

To understand a little about this friendship, which for many is quite rare, remember that the singer participated in a song with Travis Scott ‘TKN’, where she had the opportunity to be close to the businesswoman, so since then they have become very good friends.

“Then we started hanging out in Los Angeles and so… we got along very well, we had a good time together. She is very smart. She has a great sense of humor, sensitivity… she is a special person, ”said the Catalan.

This is how over the years both celebrities have established themselves as a duo of inseparable friends, so Kylie has proven to be the singer’s number one fan.

Of course, both have been in special moments, because Rosalía has attended some parties of little Stormi, As it happened in one where they decorated the whole place like an amusement park, it was at that moment that millions of followers learned of their friendship after the publication of some photographs.

