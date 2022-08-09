Kylie Jenner gave a high fashion touch to the denim mini skirt

Kylie Jenner wears a denim mini skirt for the evening look: here’s her style secret to elevate it

Just a few days ago we spotted a mall-girl-style photograph on her sister Kendall Jenner’s Instagram account, reminding us of the iconic looks of the American Abercrombie & Fitch ads: fringed denim was in fact paired with a white undershirt with writing. Kylie Jenner has instead decided to go to the next level and give a touch of high fashion to the iconic garment of the 90s.

After the London concert of her boyfriend Travis Scott at the O2, Jenner went out for a dinner at The Twenty Two in Mayfair: for the occasion she chose an avant-garde version of the denim miniskirt. The model is in fact characterized not only by a frayed hem but by an assembly of two different denim garments, one lighter and the other darker. The art of recycling is making its way into Kylie Jenner’s wardrobe, thus highlighting some distinctive elements of the jeans: the resistant fabric and the pockets. The denim miniskirt is a piece made by Devised Antithetical, a brand that embraces the art of recycling with creativity: in detail it is the Double Denim Mini, handmade and tailored, starting from discarded jeans.