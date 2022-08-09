Kylie Jenner doesn’t like the new Instagram either
Kylie Jenner said what we are all thinking: what happened to Instagram and why is it becoming more and more like TikTok? #MakeInstagramInstagramAgain. Our favorite image sharing app is becoming a TikTok clone every day. SOS.
If you hadn’t heard about it yet, surprise: there was a new BETA version update for some of us, where our home page looks identical to a apps that we know from A to Z, TikTok. The new version prioritizes short videos over photos, and its operation is the same, swipe up and meet accounts you don’t even follow (widening the reach of smaller creators).
“Stop trying to make Instagram like TikTok, I just want to see pretty pictures of my friends,” confirms Kylie Jenner
After the chronological order of all our posts on Instagram was removed, we did not imagine that the app would become unrecognizable from its original form: hence the movement founded by Tati Bruening’s account @illumitati, who wants to convince the creators of taking out a update of the application to how it was before (specialized in photos of our friends and the occasional recommendation on the page of Explore).
This same post was the one that invaded the stories of Kylie Jenner, who a short time later was followed by her sister Kim Kardashian.
It’s a good time to remember the power of Kylie Jenner: in 2018, the celebrity star tweeted something we thought was super relatable: “Is there anyone besides me who doesn’t open Snapchat anymore? Ugh. How sad.” This same tweet caused thousands of direct uninstalls of the app storein addition to a drop of 1.6 million dollars in the shares of the social network, which gave us the welcome to face filters. Snapchat, you will always be famous.
Years later and knowing the power wielded by the most followed woman on the social network (with 361 million followers, being the second most followedbehind the soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo), the CEO of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, indirectly responds to the repost what we saw in the stories from Jenner: we tell you the highlights of his speech and the changes that are coming in the apps.
