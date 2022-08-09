Kylie Jenner doesn’t like the new Instagram either

Kylie Jenner said what we are all thinking: what happened to Instagram and why is it becoming more and more like TikTok? #MakeInstagramInstagramAgain. Our favorite image sharing app is becoming a TikTok clone every day. SOS.

We show you how to recreate Hailey Bieber’s famous smoothie

If you hadn’t heard about it yet, surprise: there was a new BETA version update for some of us, where our home page looks identical to a apps that we know from A to Z, TikTok. The new version prioritizes short videos over photos, and its operation is the same, swipe up and meet accounts you don’t even follow (widening the reach of smaller creators).

Via: @kyliejenner

“Stop trying to make Instagram like TikTok, I just want to see pretty pictures of my friends,” confirms Kylie Jenner

After the chronological order of all our posts on Instagram was removed, we did not imagine that the app would become unrecognizable from its original form: hence the movement founded by Tati Bruening’s account @illumitati, who wants to convince the creators of taking out a update of the application to how it was before (specialized in photos of our friends and the occasional recommendation on the page of Explore).

This same post was the one that invaded the stories of Kylie Jenner, who a short time later was followed by her sister Kim Kardashian.

It’s a good time to remember the power of Kylie Jenner: in 2018, the celebrity star tweeted something we thought was super relatable: “Is there anyone besides me who doesn’t open Snapchat anymore? Ugh. How sad.” This same tweet caused thousands of direct uninstalls of the app storein addition to a drop of 1.6 million dollars in the shares of the social network, which gave us the welcome to face filters. Snapchat, you will always be famous.

sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me… ugh this is so sad. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 21, 2018

Years later and knowing the power wielded by the most followed woman on the social network (with 361 million followers, being the second most followedbehind the soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo), the CEO of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, indirectly responds to the repost what we saw in the stories from Jenner: we tell you the highlights of his speech and the changes that are coming in the apps.

“…If you’re watching a full-screen version, we want you to know that it’s a test for a percentage of people. We have to improve it so that it reaches the rest of the community…” “…We are going to continue to prioritize photos, because they are part of our heritage, but honestly Instagram can –in the future– be more video oriented…” “…We are committed to our community, we are going to stay in a place where the content of your friends appears at the top of your feed as far as possible, but we are also going to evolve, because the world also moves and we must change along with it…” Via @mosseri

Following: #VacationModeOn: top looks to be the coolest in the airport

Explore more at: Instyle.mx