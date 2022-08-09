Kylie Jenner, controversy over the $ 72 million private jet

Kylie Jenner infuriates ecologists with her $ 72 million private jet, it’s immediately controversial.



Kylie Jenner she is one of the wealthiest women in America and does not fear the judgment of the haters, used to having to juggle her many fans on Instagram. The private jet from 72 million dollarswhich Kylie used for a short route that she could have covered with any electric car, infuriated the ecologists.

Kylie Jenner snubs traffic with her private jet: it’s controversial

Kim Kardashian’s sister has still infuriated the people of the web. Kylie Jenner has become the protagonist of a new one controversy that has inflamed social networks and his own 365 million followers on Instagramwhen he posted a photo in the company of Travis Scotthis partner and father of his two children, intent on exchanging a passionate kiss on the airstrip with their two private jets on display.

The Bombardier BD 700 from 72 million dollars from Kylie it is a real super luxury jewel, furnished to meet the tastes of the influencer who lately seems to yield more and more often at the speed of the air vehicle, however forgetting the terrible environmental impact that this has on the planet. An unforgivable mistake that of Kylieespecially in a historical moment where the attention is all catalyzed on climate change and the disastrous consequences on the planet.

Kylie Jenner under attack: all the fault of her private jet!

But let’s go in order and reconstruct the facts they led Kylie to undergo a new media pillory. Kris and Bruce Jenner’s daughter decided to take her and hers private jet from Los Angeles airport to reach a nearby town that, with the travel times of local traffic, he would have reached in just a quarter of an hour with an electric car. Which, according to ecologists, Kylie he should have taken into account given the damaging impact that his choice had.

It is certainly not the first time that Kylie she is pointed out as an enemy of the health of our planet, but it seems that Kim Kardashian’s sister cares very little about these names. After all, Kylie owns a real collection of cars, able to match his outfits, and most of the cars are certainly not low-emission but sports cars and super luxury like three o’clock Lamborghini parked in his huge garage, and five o’clock Ferrari which he often flaunts in his Instagram posts.