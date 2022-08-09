Kulture the daughter of Cardi B went to Disneyland with a look of thousands of dollars

At her young age, little Kulture, daughter of Cardi B, has been exposed to the fame of her parents and of course, also to their fortune. And it is that the rapper has been in charge of filling it with extravagant gifts and designer clothes. In fact, on one of her birthdays, she received nothing more and nothing less than a watch valued at $250,000. But apparently the rapper doesn’t think twice about spending a fortune on her firstborn’s wardrobe.

It turns out that the little girl and her mother went to enjoy the attractions of Disneyland in California and for the occasion the girl wore an unusual outfit for the place. And it is that any other girl would wear a princess dress, but Kulture went dressed in Balenciaga.

the little girl used sweatpants creams, which cost $250, a white t-shirt, $195, tennis shoes, $550, and a black mini-bag, cost a little over $1,090. The total for his look is nearly $2,500. Of course, that does not include the jewelry that the girl wore. In the picture, which her famous mom posted to her Instagram account, she is seen wearing what appears to be a long gold chain wrapped three times around her neck, as is the expensive watch she received at the her birthday and diamond earrings.

Instagram/Cardi B

During their ride through the amusement park, the girl and her mom walked through the crowd, with bodyguards close behind, and enjoyed several of the attractions. There is no doubt that Kulture is quite the fashionista and she has one of the best closets in Hollywood. We are sure that when she grows up, we will see her causing a sensation on the carpets.