Kourtney Kardashian wears a pink wetsuit and cuddles her daughter Penelope, 10, on a boat: photo

Image Credit: Broadimage / Shutterstock

Fun in the sun! Kourtney Kardashian and his daughter Penelope they posed for some sweet photos during a boat ride together on Monday 8th August. Penelope, 10, approached her mother, 43, as they relaxed together on the deck of the boat. Both Kourt and his daughter seemed to be enjoying themselves and together smiled in front of the picturesque mountain range. Kourtney titled the post with a heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker ❤️‍🔥 (@kourtneykardash)

For the sunny day, Kourtney rocked a bright pink long-sleeved wetsuit. In one of the shots, she also sported a black bucket hat, along with sunglasses, perfect for some shade on a hot day. Penelope wore a pink animal print bathing suit as she sat with her mother. In addition to the relaxing boat ride, it looked like Kourtney had posted a few more photos from their day on his Instagram story, including a photo of a huge tree.

Kourt is clearly making the most of her summer, and she had a lot of great beach and bathing looks as she went out and sunbathed. On another sunny day, she was shown to love “life on the lake” when she sported a black one-piece swimsuit (plus a life jacket) and was seen climbing the back of her boat in a Instagram post. Poosh’s founder also shared some of her other summer adventures, including hers with her new husband Travis Barker, 46, already in July.

Aside from sweet mom and daughter day, Penelope celebrated her 10th birthday in July and of course her mom had a great time. Kourtney threw a rose-themed party to celebrate her daughter’s last trip around the sun in July. In addition to the full blown party, Kourtney also wrote an emotional message for her daughter in a sweet Instagram post. “I feel so lucky to be this little lady’s mom. She makes me so proud every day and she brings so much joy to my world, ”she wrote.