Kourtney Kardashian just donned a bathing suit with evening gloves

She became famous for her no-holds-barred approach to style, so I wasn’t surprised to see Kourtney Kardashian model a dramatic bathroom look yesterday.

Moving on to “Gram (How It’s Done), Poosh’s founder shared two shots showing her sporting an incredibly chic, all-black SKIMS suit, complete with swim gloves similar to those worn by Kim Kardashian on the cover of Sports Illustrated. She paired elbow-length gloves – a waterproof version of one of 2022’s most popular trends – with a one-piece featuring a sporty front zip design.

“I💙lake life,” the reality star captioned the post, which sees her plunge into the water and bask in the sun. She picked up comments like “you’re the cutest” from her sister Khloe and “THE BEST LIFE” from old friend Brittny Gastineau (what else does she remember? Gastineau’s girls?). Of course, legions of fans of him also showered the post with praise.

On the SKIMS website, her sleeveless one-piece with front zip is almost sold out in all seven colors. The same goes for the daring bathing gloves that extend to the arm of the mother of three. However, if you want to get the glamorous look for yourself, you can purchase both pieces in the brand’s “Almond” colourway below, which are still available in some sizes.

The one-piece retails for $ 88, while the gloves are $ 48. Since the swimsuit would make a great leotard and the gloves are probably more practical when put on. out water, however: both pieces are technically multipurpose. But if the tan hue isn’t your thing, I’ve also included some black alternatives to mimic Kourt’s look.

But I suggest you run, not walk, get them before they inevitably run out.

We may receive a portion of the sales if you purchase a product via a link in this article.

Recreate Kourtney’s look