Kim Kardashian’s painful method to show off an athlete’s body

celebrity kim kardashian She has shown on her social networks the drastic change in her figure after undergoing a rigorous diet and exercise treatment to be able to wear the iconic dress of the late film diva Marylin Monroe at the last Met Gala.

But the 41-year-old socialite does not stop and continued to lose weight and reduce measurements until she looks like she currently does with a body mass percentage of only 18.8%. The businesswoman showed the painful treatment she undergoes.

athlete body

“A year ago my percentage of body fat was 25% and now it is 18.8%”, explained the 41-year-old socialite. She also posted a video where a Bodyspec representative read her bone density results and told her that her bones are stronger than his. 93% to 97% of the population. “Wow,” Kardashian responds surprised on filming, Infobae reviews.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/08/05/a-drawing-of-the-head-229b0817.jpg Kim revealed a scan in which her body falls into the athlete category. (INSTAGRAM)

Kim also disclosed the significant reduction in body fat which has it in the category of “athlete”.

“Look who showed up,” he commented on a post with the image of a Bodyspec van, a company specialized in aesthetics, and explained the service he hired: “They measure your bone density and your percentage of body fat and all the things to make sure you’re fit and healthy.”

the painful treatment

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/08/05/image-of-the-screen-of-a-cell-phone-in-hand-e507d721.jpg Kim Kardashian’s laser treatment to tighten the abdomen. (INSTAGRAM)

But that is not all. Kardashian posted a photo of her on her Instagram stories showing her belly reddened from the laser treatment, which she called “painful” and that tightened the skin of his abdomen.

“This is a game changer! I did the Morpheus laser to squeeze my stomach. I think this is my favorite laser, but it’s painful haha. But it’s worth it!” she stated.

According to a press release, the Morpheus laser is a “minimally invasive treatment that contours and reshapes the face and body for a smoother, tighter appearance.” He assured that the results are “visible in a few days”, but clarified that it takes at least three weeks to achieve the “most noticeable” change.

This body transformation of Kardashian occurs three months after many people criticized her for losing weight in record time (three weeks) to be able to wear a dress of Marilyn Monroe at the 2022 Met Gala.

Kardashian notoriously lost a few pounds in just three weeks to wear the iconic dress Monroe wore to sing “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy in 1962.

Despite his efforts, the historic garment was damaged.

After the red carpet, she told her fans that she was excited to eat pizza and donuts at the after party because she was “hungry” and hadn’t eaten carbs or sugar in almost a month.

The ex-wife of rapper Kanye West has been criticized for showing off unhealthy methods of losing weight. However, Kardashian’s personal trainer claimed that she dropped the pounds in a “healthy” way.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/08/05/una-foto-de-kim-kardashian-y-another-posing-for-a-photo-f5372a0d.jpg Marilyn Monroe’s dress in 1962 and Kim Kardashian wearing the dress in 2022. (EXTERNAL SOURCE)