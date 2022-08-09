Kim Kardashian visits Australia to meet Pete Davidson

Maintaining your privacy when you are one of the most famous people in the world is quite a complicated matter. And if not, let them tell Kim Kardashian, that she has to set certain limits that any of us mortals wouldn’t even think of. That is precisely what has happened during her recent visit to Australia, where the businesswoman went to be with Pete Davidson, who is there for work (he is shooting a movie, ‘Wizards!’).

After four weeks apart, Kardashian wanted to make sure she could enjoy her boyfriend without having to worry about prying eyes. For this reason, he has left everything well tied and, before embarking on his trip, he has established certain limits with his staff. The businesswoman did not want anyone to know that she was in Australia (the news was known ‘after the fact’), so she made her team sign a confidentiality agreement. In addition, she made sure that her security personnel worked 24 hours a day to keep his visit in the strictest privacy.

A source close to the Kardashian, who is now wearing her hair shorter than ever, told the Daily Mail: “This is the one percent of the time that she doesn’t want to have to worry about glamor and just wants to unplug,” he said. referring to the fact not wanting to be photographed while in Australia. The businesswoman made it very clear that she did not want to take ‘selfies’ with fans or sign autographs to dedicate herself 100% to enjoying Pete. Also, according to the source, on the (few) times they did leave the hotel, Kim and Pete used a decoy car to throw fans off the scent.

The things that celebrities have to do to go unnoticed, huh.

