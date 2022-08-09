Kim Kardashian talks about her “attainable” beauty and sparks controversy with reason?

When kim kardashian speak, raise the bread. It’s been going on for years, don’t blame inflation. It is what the now businesswoman has to launch herself into stardom thanks to her social relationships, the fame of his late father and a video that gave way to a reality television Whats Next active after fifteen years: that society’s standards say that this is not a ‘real’ job and therefore does not deserve the professional respect that someone else might enjoy. And that implies that any type of phrase or action is going to be analyzed ad nauseam and, if possible, taken out of context in a certain way. It is something that has accompanied Kardashian for a long time and a phenomenon that has been increasing as the number of his followers has increased. Today, with more than 324 million people who follow in his footsteps, there is no doubt that his speech has a certain draft and that his position on more or less controversial issues is complex. For this reason, the networks have burned again with his latest statements.

The allure publication Just released a cover and an interview with Kim Kardashian in which they carry out an exhaustive review of the beauty. Inevitable, considering that Kardashian has a makeup line and that she managed to popularize an old technique for years thanks to a new name, ‘contouring’. And also a new body model that managed to breakin a way, with the standard of thinness prevailing in the 90s and 2000s. She and her sisters, with the permission of Salma Hayek and many other celebrities, told the world loud and clear that they were not going to stick to a rectilinear body model, but to one based on curves that have gone chiseling with different techniques and dedication. And time. And money. That is the origin of the Kardashian controversy.

When Danielle Pergament asks Kim if she feels responsible, “even guilty for raising unrealistic and unattainable beauty standards”, the businesswoman replies: “If I do it, it’s achievable”. Boom. Enough for the internet to go haywire. However, we should continue reading Kardashian’s statements so as not to miss the full message and understand the motivation and its context: “There are many different beauty standards, from Gwen Stefani, Jennifer Lopez and Marilyn Monroe. When she was a teenager, her look was blonde. My mindset was never to see them on TV or in magazines and choose who you want to be. It was always: Be yourself and find beauty in everything.”

That second part of the statements is one that should not go unnoticed, although the clickbait and the debate may be in the first. She, like many other people, is aware that the standard of beauty evolves over time and that precisely for this reason, Committing or even obsessing over the one at a given moment makes no sense if you look at the whole. Kardashian has lived with different aesthetic references; older women, with even more. A review of any history book once again makes clear that idea that beauty evolves. We even see it in real time, thanks to the Internet and social networks that have made the rhythms accelerate and trends burn out sooner.

It’s no secret, but Precisely because of her influence, it is positive that Kardashian makes it explicit: the obvious things also deserve to be repeated to permeate the unconscious. Even someone like her needs: “I’m at peace with not being perfect and I wasn’t like that before. I hate my hands, they are wrinkled and big. But I’ve lived life and I’ve changed many diapers with these hands and I’ve snuggled my babies with these hands, so I’m fine with them.’ ‘body neutrality’ huh?

This Kardashian anecdote is small, but it can be extrapolated to the problem of body complexes that affect society in general, especially the female population, historically more exposed to this type of information and scrutiny, even during pregnancy. A glimpse of connection with the majority, not reality, because in this area, everyone has their own reality, being impossible to speak of a universal truth. That is where another of the nuclei of this penultimate controversy is perhaps: the individual bubbles.

There are a number of other statements by Kardashian, including that her beauty standards are “achievable,” that they are born precisely from its bubble, a privileged one loaded with money. It cannot be ignored that the construction of his thought is linked to that context, something that different users have highlighted and exposed on social media: Kardashian’s lack of awareness of her privilege. However, there is no invitation to imitation, no phrases of toxic positivity of “if you want, you can”. It’s just talking about the fact that if you want to be blonde, you can dye it, and if you want to have that body, you can have surgery. Will you need financial means that you may never have? Certain. But it speaks of being attainable, not accessible. There is a nuance.

The Kardashian phenomenon and the controversy it has unleashed about whether or not they are aware of privilege brings direct focus back to the link between beauty and wealth. It is one of those not always pronounced but latent truths that can be seen on any walk through the wealthy neighborhood of your city, on Instagram, of course: Maintaining a specific beauty canon requires treatments and care that not all pockets can always afford.

It is not the same to exercise one hour a day at home and eat healthy than to exercise two hours a day with a personal trainer or in a well-equipped gym and eat a menu that they have prepared for you knowing what is best for your body. , to later incorporate specific aesthetic treatments that help your muscles and shape them. Both options are wonderful and will keep you healthy, but the second is the one that creates that image sometimes cataloged as ‘inspiring’ and that has a reverse composed of the absence of charges. Monetary, but also mental. Temporary. A reverse that many crave because who wouldn’t want a life free from worldly complications? But one that should not serve to ridicule or condemn people… as long as they are aware of all the threads that make up their tapestry.