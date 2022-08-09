Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are added: The celebrities who have ended their romances in 2022

Just as many new romances are usually seen in the year, other love stories have finished writing their last page in recent months.

And international celebrities have not been the exception, since although the list is not very extensive, some stories are full of controversy.

Billy Ray and Tish Cyrusthe parents of Miley Cyrus It was one of the couples that surprised with their divorce after decades of union.

For its part, Kanye West is not far behind with a separation that included a confrontation with his ex-wife’s current boyfriend, Kim Kardashian. Check out the breakdown of the celebrity breaks of the year below.

These are the celebrities who have ended their relationships in 2022

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

On August 5, it was confirmed that the relationship between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson had come to an end after spending nearly nine months together. According to sources close to the couple, the reason for the breakup is strictly related to their age difference and the lifestyle that each one leads.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson at the Met Gala.

Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus

The country music singer and the actress decided to separate their lives on April 6 after almost 30 years of marriage. In addition, it was learned that Miley Cyrus’ parents had not lived together for two years. Documents collected by People They assure that the divorce was requested due to “irreconcilable differences” between the two.

Julia Fox and Kanye West

On February 14, the end of the brief relationship between Julie Fox Y kanye-west. The break took place after the rapper declared his love for his ex-partner Kim Kardashianwho divorced in March.

In addition, the musician and the current boyfriend of the socialite, Peter Davidsonstaged a controversial discussion after exchanging messages about the businesswoman.

Pamela Anderson and Dan Hayhurst

Pamela Anderson she separated from her husband in January this year, after serving 13 months married after a wedding that took place on December 24, 2020. Dan Hayhurst was the bodyguard of the figure and became her fifth husband after her previous bond with Jon Peters, which lasted 12 days.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet

On January 12, it was learned of the separation of the actor from “Aquaman” with the also actress after 16 years of relationship and five years of marriage, in addition to two daughters together, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf. Although several months have passed since the breakup, some rumors speak of a possible reconciliation between Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet.

