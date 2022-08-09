Khloé Kardashian shares a photo in a bikini and they assure that it is badly operated

The celebrity who is part of the ‘family reality’r ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’ and now of ‘The Kardashians’, has announced that she will be a mother for the second time with her ex-partner, the NBA player Tristan Thompson.

“We’d like to ask for your kindness and privacy so Khloé can focus on her family.”, was read in the statement published by the businesswoman’s team and that news comes months after Tristan’s infidelity with another woman became known, whom he left pregnant, which even appears in the recent reality show of the family, because in the middle of an episode is when all the Kardashian Jenner sisters find out about the infidelity.

However, everything indicates that the planning of a second baby arose before the deception and it should be clarified that this second son or daughter, They will have it through a surrogate mother, for now it is unknown when the little one arrives at the house and what the relationship of his parents will be like before his arrival.

(See also: Is the business over? ‘La Liendra’ and Dani Duke, against Instagram changes)

For now, although the issue has receded into the background while it is known that the second baby is born, what Khloé must now face is the endless criticism she receives daily for her physique, something that he has been trying to handle for years so that it does not affect him so much.

The 38-year-old television star has published a photograph in which she shows off her abdomen wearing a bikini and posing in front of the mirror, a bikini that is actually part of her Good American clothing brand.

At that moment, the socialite has received many compliments after seeing how her abdomen is marked, because the drastic physical change that Kardashian has had is no secret to anyone, however, as well as receiving praise, there are also multiple criticisms and bad comments for his body. While some spoke of the great effort and perseverance of the businesswoman to achieve a toned figure, others noted that her abdomen looked “strange”, for which they assured that it was “badly operated”.

“Your stomach doesn’t look attractive. It doesn’t look real at all”, “I think she is dealing with appearance problems and feels the need to be perfect”, “she looks bad because as humans we can tell the difference between a natural abdomen and a badly operated one”, are some comments that are made. read in his recent publication.

Read Also













Even, some time ago, I also received some comments where they claimed that it had been removed the implants of her buttocks, because the change she had had was evident.

Fans compared some photographs where Khloé wore a large tail and in the recent images published by herself and by paparazzi that follow her journey day after day, the great change she has had is evident since now her buttocks are much smaller than they looked. in a past

This is the post: