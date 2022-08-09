Khloé Kardashian is expecting a second child with Tristan Thompson

Kim Kardashian gives her daughter North a special birthday 0:45

(CNN) — The Kardashian family continues to grow.

Khloé Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson will welcome a second child via surrogate mother, a representative for the Kardashians told CNN. The former couple have a 4-year-old daughter, True.

“We can confirm that True will have a brother who was conceived in November. Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate mother for such a beautiful blessing,” the rep said. “We would like to ask for kindness and privacy so Khloe can focus on her family.”

In recent years, Kardashian has been open about her desire to grow her family. Her efforts to conceive a second child through in vitro fertilization (IVF) and fertility assistance were documented on the show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

While Kardashian and Thompson have had a tumultuous romantic relationship that ended in December, they communicate as co-parents.

Thompson, a forward for the Chicago Bulls, is also the father of two young children from other relationships.