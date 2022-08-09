Khloe Kardashian Goes To A “Mommy’s Night Out” In A Sexy Corset Dress In New Trailer S2: Watch

Image credit: MEGA

Khloe Kardashian38 years old, she is the protagonist of the new Hulu’s teaser The Kardashians season 2. The footage released on August 8 shows Khloe sharing two children with her former partner Tristan Thompson, telling her sisters she needs “a night out with mom.” It is then shown that Khloe appears to be heading to a club with her sister Kim Kardashian and her best friend Malika Haqq.

In another scene, Khloe is wearing a sexy blue corset and declares that she is “passionate about dance”. The Good American the co-founder shows off her dance moves while holding a red bull. Kendall Jenner he enjoys his sister’s antics and says she “loves him”. Also, Khloe has a passionate conversation with Kim in the teaser. “We are leaving our fate in the hands of random people. What if they hate us? ” Khloe says.

It premiered on September 22, the second season of The Kardashians will show a single, ready-to-socialize Khloe in the aftermath of Tristan’s betrayal and paternity scandal. The 31-year-old NBA star cheated on Khloe with the Texas manager Maralee Nicholswho became pregnant with the son of Tristan Teoborn on December 3. Khloe and Tristan are no longer together, but they are co-parents of their two children: the daughter True4 years old, and their infant son, born via surrogate this month.

Khloe and Tristan’s second child was conceived in November 2021, a month before news of the scandal broke. It’s unclear if this will be a storyline for next season, which wrapped filming before Khloe’s baby was born. The new season should also explore Kim’s romance with Pete Davidson (which is now over) e Kourtney Kardashianis the marriage of Travis Barker.

In the finale of the first season of The Kardashians, Khloe sobbed uncontrollably after learning what Tristan had done. She said she was “humiliated” by the actions of the professional athlete, calling it “an act of betrayal” and “despicable”. Khloe’s entire family, including her sisters and her mother Kris Jenneropenly supported it during the crisis.