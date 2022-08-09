Kendall Jenner is once again the best dressed wedding guest

We are in the middle of wedding season. And as temperatures rise, our clothing for these momentous occasions must adapt to them. Kendall Jenner has hit the nail on the head with her latest (and stunning) wedding guest look.

In the stories Instagram post from Hawaii, this 26-year-old supermodel has once again proved that her looks as a wedding guest are second to none. Made by her stylist, Dani Michelle, it was based on a forest green dress by Dries Van Noten. Jenner completed her look with a mini black Hermès bag, giving it a touch of minimalist luxury.

A close-up of Dries Van Noten’s floor-length gown. Instagram / @KendallJenner

It is not the first time that Jenner is in the news for her outfit as a guest. Last year, the model caused controversy with a daring dress with slits Monot at a friend’s wedding party. This year the model has opted for more demure looks, which does not mean that her Dries dress was spectacular and very appropriate for the summer season.

This article was originally published on Vogue.com. Translation and adaptation: Carmen Cocina.

