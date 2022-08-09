Keanu Reeves and the incredible gesture with an 80-year-old fan that has moved everyone

Hollywood Keanu Reeves: the sad life of the actor that not even the cinema treats him well

Keanu Reeves: the sad life of the actor that not even the cinema treats him well Surprise Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder, married for 30 years?

Keanu Reeves (57) is one of the Hollywood actors who has known reap great successes for his interpretations, but his achievements are not only related to his work, but also to his incredible connection with their fans and the humility that has always characterized him.

Until now, there have been hundreds of followers who have revealed the details that the actor has had with them, without hiding behind his fame and the advantages that it could bring him.

Now, a sweet story has gone viral about the actor whose protagonist is an 80-year-old woman.

After a user on the social network Reddit asked in a general way “what is something that a famous person has done that completely changed the way you see them?”, a fan responded something that has quickly gained notoriety, since it combined a sad story with a hopeful message that involves the protagonist of Matrix.

“My grandmother was in love with Keanu Reeves because it reminded him of my grandfather when he was young. He watched all his movies, from bill and ted until maximum speed. He had a stroke when he was in his early 70s and was practically housebound for the last 10 years of his life, so watching movies was his main hobby,” said the young man whose username is afdc92.

In this context, he explained that one day his uncle had a unexpected meeting with the actor, He was in a restaurant in Los Angeles. “He came over and said ‘I don’t normally do this, but I just wanted you to know that my 80 year old mother He loves you and has seen all your movies. You remind him of my father. After listening to the story, Reeves asked him if he had a cell phone.

It’s not the first time

Moved by what the stranger told him, the actor called the woman. “I talked to my grandmother for several minutes and absolutely made his year better. She was so isolated his genuine kindness towards her and his interest showed how truly amazing he is,” the young man pointed out.

Although the story was spread a few months ago, it returns to gain notoriety among users of social networks, who have not doubted its veracity due to the record of good deeds that the actor has. “Just when you think we’ve reached Keanu Peak, ascend even higher”, commented one

This is not the first time that the actor is praiseworthy by the fans. Weeks ago, she was the protagonist of another situation at London airport, which was recorded by a television producer named Andres Kimmel.

“A kid asked for an autograph in the luggage and then started firing off a series of quick questions,” the man described, later adding that the actor answered everything what the little one wanted to know.

“The man couldn’t have been nicer, especially after an international flight. I thought of sharing this because little moments like this can make a big difference in people’s lives. We need more Keanus!” he assured.