Katy Perry looks spectacular in a Dolce and Gabbana minidress and opera gloves

The opera gloves they have been used since the end of the 18th century, mainly by the upper classes and representatives of the nobility. They enjoyed a great boom during the regency period and they were considered elementary accessories, both for women and men, being the final touch of elegant outfits. In 2022 they enjoy special attention and we see them on the catwalks, in the outfits red carpet celebrities and in combinations of influencers in the streetstyle.

There are leather, transparencies or lace, however, Katy Perry he opted for some gloves satin reds that went with a strapless minidress by Dolce and Gabbana. The lookelegant and playful, was on the occasion of a collaboration with Judith Leiber Coutureto create a limited edition bag inspired by the Show who stars in Las Vegas, Play. The piece is in the shape of a mushroom and has more than 10,000 crystals. It will be on sale on the brand’s website and in specialized stores starting in the fall.

Where have we seen the trend of mini dresses with opera gloves?

Rokh, Spring-Summer 2022. Rokh/Grounway. Moschino, Spring-Summer 2022. Moschino/Gorunway. Bronx and Bank, Autumn-Winter 2022. Bronx and Bank/Gorunway.

There are many ways to include gloves in our outfits in 2022. We focus on some of the most colorful and carefree proposals of the catwalks, cheerful styles that refer us to Katy Perry. roch commitment to highlight a look in the same color, only the gloves are in vibrant pink, while Moschino Bet on cheerful prints with childish tints. For Fall-Winter 2022, Bronx and Bank offers a monochromatic style in blue velvet, with an unexpected twist thanks to metallic high boots.