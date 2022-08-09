Kate Winslet premieres the series ‘Mare of Easttown’ on HBO. Trailer

The limited series will arrive on HBO on April 19 with Kate Winslet in front of the cast. Mare of Easttown is created and written by Brad Ingelsby and the seven episodes that compose it are directed by Craig Zobel.

Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe winner Kate Winslet is the face of Mare of Easttownthe new series from creator and writer Brad Ingelsby (The Way Back, One night to survive, The law of the strongest) which will premiere on HBO Spain next lon April 19. Directed by Craig Zobel (The Leftovers), the seven-episode limited drama casts Winslet as Mare Sheehan, a small-town Pennsylvania detective investigating a local murder as life falls apart around her.

Mare of Easttown is “an exploration of the dark side of a close-knit community and a review of how family and the tragedies of the past can define our present.”

In the series, fans of Mildred Pierce will live the reunion of two of its protagonists, since Guy Pearce joined the series after the departure of Ben Miles (devils). Thus, the actor will play Richard Ryan, a local professor of creative writing who won the National Book Award 25 years ago with a dazzling novel, but since then has not lived up to his initial potential.

In addition to Winslet and Pearce, the series also stars Julianne Nicholson (The visitor) as Lori Ross, Mare’s childhood best friend; Jean Smart (Watchmen, Fargo, Samantha, what?) as Helen, Mare’s mother; Angouri Rice (BlackMirror) as Siobhan Sheehan, Mare’s teenage daughter; Evan Peters (American Horror Story) as Detective Colin Zabel, the county detective who will help with Mare’s investigation; Cailee Spaeny (devs) as Erin McMenamin, an isolated teenager living with her unstable father; David Denman (out cast) as Frank Sheehan, Mare’s ex-husband; John Douglas Thompson (let them talk) as Chief Carter, Mare’s boss at the Easttown Police Department; patrick murney (Seven Seconds) as Kenny McMenamin, Erin’s father; James McArdle (ammonite) as priest Mark Burton; sosie bacon (Here and Now) as Carrie Layden, Drew’s mother and Kevin’s ex-girlfriend; Joe Tippett (rise) as John Ross, Lori’s husband and college sweetheart; Y Neal Huff (TheWire) as Mare’s cousin, Father Dan Hastings.

