Kate Winslet and her tactics to deal with a sexual scene

At 45 years old, Kate Winslet can boast of having lived two thirds of his life completely immersed in the world of cinema. She is the epitome of experience in all kinds of genres and scenes. She knows so much about the industry that when her 20-year-old partner was about to shoot a sexual sequence in the new series that she is preparing for HBO, she decided to become an intimate scenes coordinator to give her advice.

With his vast experience in the technique that exists behind the scenes of sex, as well as the vulnerability that exists in those moments, he wanted to be close and offer his support. As close as possible: stuck in the trunk of the car where they filmed.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Kate Winslet voluntarily decided to fill the role of intimate coordinator during the recordings of Mare of Easttown when he learned that the actress who plays his daughter, Angouri Rice (whom many will recognize from her role as Ryan Gosling’s daughter in two good guys or her role as Betty Brant in the current Spider-Man saga), she had to shoot a sexual sequence. In recent years, Hollywood has often turned to professional coordinators in intimate scenes, giving support to the actors and guiding them in the necessary choreography in front of the cameras. But in the case of the upcoming HBO series, none had been hired because the characters did not take off their clothes in the sequence in question.

However, Kate tells on the podcast How I found my voice from Samira Ahmed, who noticed that the young actress needed help. “I had the feeling that she was nervous.” tells the Oscar-winning interpreter. “So I told him, ‘I’m going to stay for this, I’m not leaving the set.’ And she was like, ‘Thank God, Kate, thank you very much.’ And I ended up in the car. I ended up in the trunk.”

With her extensive experience in this type of sequence, the British knew that Angourie needed help. She was in her place when she, at the same age, filmed sexual sequences in Jude (1996) and shortly after in titanica (1997).

Kate adds that she knew her presence would make them feel better, trusting her to stop filming if they weren’t comfortable. “Sometimes even directors don’t feel comfortable communicating with actors about intimate scenes, even when it’s just kissing.” says the actress.

And it is that, as we said previously, Kate knows very well how an actor feels when he has to film intimate scenes. Her experience is so wide that she didn’t even need a coordinator for the sexual scenes she shared with Saoirse Ronan in Ammonite.

It is worth noting that the film did not hire a coordinator simply because it was a low-budget production and was shot in 2019, when they were not yet an industry requirement as they are now in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein and other sex scandals. cases. But they didn’t need it either. There was Kate and her whole experience.

Kate previously said that they felt so sure of what they wanted to do with their characters in the sex scenes that they decided to choreograph them themselves. The actress scheduled the filming on Saoirse Ronan’s birthday as a special gift, and even found herself “surprised” by how “good she felt” shooting scenes with nudity again. “I have all my marks and scars, and I am older. It’s a different body than I had 20 years ago.” said to Yahoo! Movie UK.

However, having shot dozens of sexual sequences and different types of nudity throughout his career, he wishes intimacy coordinators had existed sooner. He says that she would have liked “having a friend to ask ‘can you ask him not to put his hands there? Instead of having to say it yourself which can be very awkward.”.

In Mare of Easttown, Kate plays a detective investigating a local murder. It is a limited series that she embarked on after completing her participation in Avatar 2, film that represents his second collaboration with James Cameron 25 years after Titanics.

